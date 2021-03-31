Frazier graduate Lauren Mastowski delivered a walk-off single to give Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus a 3-2 victory over visiting Penn State New Kensington in the first game of a PSUAC softball doubleheader Tuesday.
It was the first win of the season for Fayette (1-7, 1-11).
New Kensington earned a split with a 5-1 win in the second game.
In the opener, Lauran Minerd (Albert Gallatin) led off the bottom of the seventh with a two-out walk, took second on Hope Hixson’s single and scored on Mastowski’s clutch hit.
Fayette built a 2-0 lead with runs in the first and sixth inning. Cassidy Uphold doubled and scored on an outfield error in the first. Mastowski, who had three hits, stroked a one-out single in the sixth, stole second and scored on a single by Kristina Aeschbacher (Carmichaels) to make it 2-0.
Hixson took a shutout into the top of the seventh when New Kensington (1-1, 2-2) scored twice to tie it on an RBI triple by Lauren Torgent and a run-scoring single by Natalie Heltebran. Fayette right fielder Larisa Lumbardo (Southmoreland) prevented New Kensington from taking the lead when she caught a fly ball by Abby Kane and turned it into an inning-ending double play.
Uphold, Hixson and Kelsey Holp (Frazier) each had two hits for Fayette. Hixson allowed two runs on 10 hits with one walk and eight strikeouts to earn the win.
Torgent had three hits and Kane had two for New Kensington. Calle Zmenkowski was the losing pitcher.
New Kensington scored three runs in the first and two in the third in taking the second game as winning pitcher Andrea Eiler scattered nine hits.
Fayette’s lone run came in the sixth when Hixson singled, took second on a wild pitch, went to third on Mastowski’s single and then stole home.
Mastowski, Hixson, Aeschbacher and Kylie Saltis each had two hits for Fayette. Losing pitcher Hayley White went three innings. Saltis pitched well in relief with four scoreless innings.
Molly Collins went 4 for 4 with a double, Riplee Burkhart went 3 for 3 and Kane also had three hits for New Kensington.
Girls softball
Carmichaels 11, Jefferson-Morgan 2 — Madison Ellsworth homered and doubled as the Lady Mikes defeated host Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section game.
Mia Ranieri also homered and Carlee Roberts doubled for Carmichaels (1-2). Winning pitcher Emma Holaren allowed five hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts.
Jasmine Demaske took the loss for the Lady Rockets (0-1).
Frazier 10, Bentworth 0 — Madison Bednar had two hits and two RBIs and combined with Nicole Palmer in pitching a two-hit shutout as the Lady Commodores rolled past visiting Bentworth in a five-inning Section 3-AA game.
Skylar Hone smacked a two-run double in an eight-run first inning for Frazier (1-0, 2-2). Victoria Washinski contributed a hit and two runs and Delaynie Warnick had an RBI and two runs.
Jaclyn Tatar and Jessica Rothka accounted for the Lady Bearcats’ (0-1, 0-2) two hits.
