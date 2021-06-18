Local high school soccer players who would like to continue their careers at the next level have a new option to consider.
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, announced that it has established a co-ed soccer program and is currently recruiting for the 2021 season.
The team will play within the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) men’s soccer schedule.
“I have always envisioned a soccer program for the campus to expand opportunities for students and increase enrollment,” said Penn State Fayette Athletic Director Lou Zadecky. “There is a lot of enthusiasm for soccer in the region. We’re excited to move forward and thankful that we have strong leadership and support from Chancellor Patrick and Student Affairs.”
The campus is already receiving a strong positive response to the announcement.
“The word is out. People in the community have been waiting for it a long time,” Zadecky said. “I’ve been waiting to do it since I got to campus. It’s one of the things I wanted to try to bring here. We’ve got a lot of excitement about it.”
The soccer team is open to all full-time incoming and returning students.
“We have several recruits already coming onto campus that have been accepted. We have on-campus interest because we had a soccer club for the last couple years. There’s still opportunities for folks to come, get enrolled and participate with the team. There is no roster limit. If 14 want to participate, fine. If we’ve got 24, 30, that’s fine. It’s about creating an opportunity.
“In soccer you have 11 out there but it’s intense, a lot of running, chances for injury, especially at the college level, so you have to have numbers. We’re looking, obviously, for players that have soccer experience, whether it’s a little bit of experience or a lot of experience. It’s a great opportunity for those who thought maybe they couldn’t play in college or those who prefer to stay close to home.”
The team is slated to play 14 matches during the 12-week season which begins on Saturday, Sept. 11 with playoffs taking place in late October. Penn State Fayette won’t be the only co-ed program in the PSUAC. Penn State Wilkes-Barre also fields a co-ed team for its men’s program.
“Both genders can play in the men’s conference,” Zadecky said. “It doesn’t cause any issues. It actually helps some of the smaller campuses because it gives them more numbers.”
If the inaugural team is a success, a women’s program may not be far behind.
“The ultimate goal is to get this program off the ground and get some success under it,” Zadecky said. “If everything goes well and we get more interest then that’s the next goal down the line, to add women’s soccer.”
The team will hold practices at the Penn State Fayette campus. As for a home field, the Roaring Lions will partner with local townships and school districts to access facilities for competition.
“We always have had good relationships with the local townships, South Union and North Union, and local school districts,” Zadecky said. “We do not have an exact location yet, and obviously COVID makes it a little tougher but we are reaching out and looking forward to having some partnerships with some of the local facilities.
“I don’t foresee a problem with that. We’ve discussed it with many of them in the past and now that things are a go and finally announced, the opportunities will be there for us.”
The search for a head coach and coaching staff is also underway.
“We’ve had many applicants,” Zadecky said. “We’re hoping to hire the coach within the first or, at the latest, the second week of July. We’re fully into interviews and everything’s going well. We’re excited to have an announcement on that pretty soon.”
Prospective students interested in the soccer program may contact the athletics department at 724-430-4259 or may schedule an in-person or virtual appointment with an admissions counselor at 724-430-4130.
For more information, go to psfathletics.com.
