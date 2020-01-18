Jah’nel Oliver hit a tie-breaking free throw with 35 seconds left and Kristin Curry made two more with four seconds left to give Penn State Lehigh Valley a 61-58 win over host Penn State Fayette in a PSUAC women's basketball game Saturday.
Fayette’s Taylor McCormick missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Fayette (9-5, 6-3) trailed by four before Kaitlyn Riley made a layup with 56 seconds left and then converted a pair of free throws after making a steal six seconds later to tie it at 58-58.
The game was close throughout. Fayette led 14-12 after one period, and Lehigh Valley (8-8, 6-3) led 33-29 at halftime and 46-44 after three.
Riley scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Fayette. McCormick followed with 13 points and Anaejah Harris had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Oliver led Lehigh Valley with 16 points. Ebony Sanders collected 26 rebounds and 11 points. Curry and Anaya White both also had 11 points.
