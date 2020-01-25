Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, dropped a Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) men’s game, 59-54, on Saturday at Penn State Hazleton.
Hazleton (6-5, 6-9) had a 27-25 halftime lead, and outscored the Roaring Lions, 32-29, in the second half.
Penn State Fayette’s Joshua Hankins had a game-high 19 points on eight field goals, and was 3 of 5 from the foul line. He also pulled down seven rebounds. Teammate Dominic Boring scored 11 points on three 3-pointers and was 2 of 2 at the line. Iman Young had 16 rebounds for the Roaring Lions (6-6, 7-10).
Hazleton’s Robbie Hopkins scored 16 points on six field goals (2 three-pointers) and was 2 of 2 at the line. Andy Kwiatkowski added 14 points on six field goals (2 three-pointers) for the home team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.