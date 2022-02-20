Bailey Parshall left Belle Vernon as one of the all-time greatest softball players in the WPIAL and PIAA.
She’s left a lasting impact during her career at Penn State as well, and added a rare accomplishment to her resume on Friday in Miami, Florida.
Parshall fired the Lady Lions’ first perfect game in 17 years and only their fifth ever during a 7-0 win over Florida International. The senior left-hander struck out 11 while retiring all 21 batters she faced.
Just as she did when she played for the Lady Leopards, Parshall preferred to deflect most of the credit to her teammates.
“It was a great day for the whole team,” said Parshall, the daughter of Kelly and Debbie Parshall. “We’re finally putting all the pieces together. Our hitting and defense have been knocking at the door and we were finally able to bust it open.
“As per the perfect game, I credit that all to my defense and my catcher Cassie Lindmark. I’m excited to see how much more we grow this preseason.”
Parshall twirled six no-hitters during her high school career, including a pair of perfect games. She helped lead Belle Vernon to three WPIAL championships while recording 984 career strikeouts to go along with 76 wins and 39 shutouts and a 0.79 ERA. She also was an outstanding hitter for the Lady Leopards.
Parshall came out of the gate on fire during Friday’s game, striking out the first seven batters she faced before allowing a ground out. She delved into her entire repertoire against the Golden Panthers.
“I was able to use everything but most of my strikeouts came from my riseball,” said Parshall who retired the final three batters in the seventh inning on a pair of pop outs and, fittingly, a swinging strikeout of Makayla Garcia.
The Lady Lions gathered around Parshall to congratulate her after the final out.
“Overall, we kept it cool until we got off of the field and then we celebrated,” Parshall said.
The 5-foot-7 health policy and administration major followed up her masterpiece with another gem on Sunday, throwing a three-hit shutout in a five-inning, 11-0 win, again over Florida International in Miami. She pitched in relief during a 5-3 loss to Buffalo on Saturday and didn’t factor in the decision. Penn State’s record is 6-3.
Parshall entered her senior season sixth on Penn State’s career strikeout list with 396. She has recorded a 15-strikeout game and a 14-strikeout game which are the top two single-game strikeout marks in Lady Lions history.
Parshall is also third all-time in saves at Penn State with seven, including a single-season record of five in 2019.
