Laurel Highlands swirled together another vintage performance by Rodney Gallagher with a strong defensive effort on Friday night.
That recipe produced a 27-7 victory over West Mifflin at Mustang Field as the Mustangs extended their best start in school history to 5-0 and improved to 2-0 in Big Eight Conference play.
"We're making a lot of history right now and we're all going to continue to work," Gallagher said after throwing three touchdown passes to three different receivers and rushing for 115 yards, including a game-breaking 69-yard run in the third quarter.
"Rodney did a lot of good things tonight," LH coach Rich Kolesar said. "I think a lot of guys did a lot of good things tonight. It was a great team effort to get this win. It was a great game by our defense across the board."
Laurel Highlands and Belle Vernon (2-0, 4-0), which defeated Thomas Jefferson, 28-21, on Friday, are now both undefeated and tied for first place. The Mustangs travel to James Weir Stadium to meet the Leopards next week.
"I told our team after the game, 5-0 feels really good," Kolesar said, "and their response to me was 6-0 feels better."
The Mustangs built a 14-0 halftime lead but the Titans' Jaimer Hill recovered a Gallagher fumble at the LH 19 with 2:48 left in the third quarter. Delron White followed with runs of 16 and 2 yards to set up his 1-yard touchdown run and Nick Kosuda's extra point made it 14-7 at 1:27.
Gallagher quickly made up for the turnover.
Laurel Highlands faced a third and 4 on its next possession when Gallagher dropped back to pass, scrambled ahead and found an opening down the right sideline for a 69-yard gain to the Titan 3 on the final play of the quarter.
"That's just a great play by Rodney," Kolesar said. "Even if our pass routes are covered he always has the ability to extend the play and make good things happen and that's what he did there."
The big gainer set up Gallagher's 6-yard touchdown pass to Keondre DeShields, who made a tough catch, on the third play of the fourth quarter to put Laurel Highlands ahead 20-7.
"I think that was the turning point of the game," West Mifflin coach Rod Steele said of Gallagher's 69-yard run. "We had momentum at that point and it just swung it back to them. We had to go away from our power running game to where we had to go hurry up, no-huddle after that."
Gallagher could feel the tide change on the play as well.
"That was a huge play for us. It got my teammates hyped," Gallagher said. "I knew they were going to blitz off the edge and my teammates did a great job blocking on that play and set me up.
"Really, West Mifflin did a god job trying to keep me contained most of the game."
The Mustangs' defense came up big in the fourth quarter with a turnover on downs, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Down 20-7, West Mifflin went for it on fourth and 1 on its own 49 early in the fourth quarter but was stuffed on a running play. The Titans' next two possessions ended with an interception by Jayden Pratt and a fumble forced by Hunter Hines and recovered by Trevor Thomas.
The Mustangs converted the last turnover into their final touchdown on Gallagher's 21-yard pass to Pratt with 1:35 left.
Gallagher completed 11 of 22 passes for 106 yards. Joe Chambers pulled in four of those passes for 35 yards, including a diving 27-yard reception near the sideline in the second quarter.
"Rod's worked really hard on the throwing part of his game and I think you saw that tonight," Kolesar said.
"We really didn't know what defense they were going to play because they've used a different defense every game," Gallagher explained. "We tried to get the short routes working and once we did that we knew the deep ball was going to be there."
Gallagher made his presence felt on defense, too, making several open-field tackles.
"I read the ball really well today," Gallagher said. "I really wasn't sure they were going to come my way because teams haven't the last couple weeks. I'm glad because it finally gave me a chance to make some plays out there.
"We did a great job tackling all week in practice and it just transferred over to the game. I'm proud of this team."
Kolesar agreed.
"We saw a lot of mistakes last week," he said. "We fixed them in practice this week and I think their hard work showed tonight. Everybody played much better this week on defense."
West Mifflin was led by quarterback Tayshaun McMillan who ran the ball 10 times for 54 yards and completed 10 of 12 passes, but for only 33 yards as LH defenders continually came up and made the tackle on the short routes.
Laurel Highlands took advantage of two big defensive plays by Bryan Yourchik to score both of its first-half touchdowns.
Yourchik blocked a West Mifflin punt in first quarter with Demonte Kiss pouncing on the ball at the Titan 18.
"We did some good stuff in all three phases tonight," Kolesar said.
Four plays later Gallagher tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kiss with 5:44 left in the first quarter.
Yourchik recovered a Titans fumble near midfield in the second quarter to set up a 48-yard Mustang touchdown drive with Harry Radcliffe's extra point making it 14-0. Key plays were completions of 17 yards to Pratt and 18 yards to Kiss by Gallagher who capped the march with a 1-yard run.
The Mustangs' Eric Allen missed the game due to a knee injury and Ben Wilson also suffered an injury early in the game, so Daniel Carney stepped in as the main running back for the Mustangs and churned out 43 tough yards on 10 carries.
"Dan's a really good running back," Kolesar said. "Before Eric moved here we were considering him as possibly a starting running back. We have good depth on our team and we have a next-man-up mentality."
Carney also recovered a fumble on defense.
The game was marred by a flurry of penalty flags, 14 on each team, which irked by coaches.
"We've got to correct the mistakes from the neck up," Steele said.
"That's something we've got to address and clean up this week," Kolesar stressed.
With the Belle Vernon game looming, Kolesar made sure his team had its sights set on the game at hand heading into Friday night.
"Our focus is on one week at a time and we'll get to Belle Vernon tomorrow morning," Kolesar said. "I tell them every week, enjoy tonight, back to work tomorrow."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.