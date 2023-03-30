ALVERTON -- The Southmoreland girls carried most of the first-place finishes on a cool, windy Wednesday afternoon to open the Section 8-AA schedule with victories against visiting Frazier and Ligonier Valley.
The Lady Scots defeated Frazier, 95-54, and breeze past the Lady Rams, 110-36. The Lady Commodores defeated Ligonier Valley for a split in the opening meet.
Southmoreland's 3,200 relay (11:34) and 1,600 relay (4:53) swept past both squads.
The Lady Scots' Lizzy Boone had quite an opening day performance by winning the 100 high hurdles (18.2), 300 intermediate hurdles (53.1), and high jump (4-10) against both teams, and finished second to Frazier's Sydney Polkabla in the triple jump.
Boone had a simple approach to the first section meet of the season.
"I was hoping to start better than last year," said the sophomore. "I was three inches off my best in the high jump and a ½-second off in the 300 hurdles."
As with most track & field athletes who began this season this week, Boone has her sights set on the PIAA meet. She finished eighth in Class AA in the high jump last year in the WPIAL Championship.
She also aspires to have her name placed on the gymnasium wall by the end of the season.
"I want to make states in the high jump," said Boone, adding, "I'm hoping (to clear) 5-3, at least. I want the school record. I'm only an inch off (the record).
"I hope to get there. I've been working to get better."
Teammate Lexi Ohler won the 1,600 (6:00) and 800 (2:40) against both teams, and ran on both victorious relays. Megan Mehall swept both teams with her first-place finish in the 400 (1:04.2) and 200 (28.0).
The Lady Scots' Mylee Street finished first overall in the 3,200 with a time of 15:11. Olivia Aumer had overall first-place finishes in the shot put (26-7) and discus (86-10), and Alexis Piovesan cleared six feet to win the pole vault.
Polkabla secured two overall first-place finishes with wins in the long jump (14-6¾) and triple jump (31-5½). She placed second behind Boone in the 100 high hurdles and ran the third leg of the Lady Scots' first-place finish in the 400 relay (55.8).
Polkabla noted she had a mixed bag of results in the opening meet.
"I ran a PR in the 100 hurdles. I was a foot off my PR in the triple jump. I usually jump 33 (feet)," said Polkabla. "(Her split) in the relay was okay.
"Honestly, I wanted to PR is all my events. I did in the high hurdles. That is a goal of mine."
She, too, has her sights set on taking down a program mark.
"My personal goal is to break the school record in the triple jump. It will come. From jump to jump, it gets better," explained Polkabla.
The triple jump is a staple for Polkabla, but her event list might change from meet to meet.
"I'll switch between the high hurdles or high jump. The triple jump is my best. As the high hurdles gets better, I'll enjoy that one."
Polkabla expects the larger roster number this season should help her improve.
"I'll be pushed more in practice this year. We have a bigger team," added Polkabla.
Frazier's Gabriella McGavitt won the javelin against Southmoreland with a throw of 98-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.