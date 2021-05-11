Joe Chambers had never experienced it. Neither had acting coach Mike Smith.
The “it” was a perfect game and that’s just what the Laurel Highlands right-hander accomplished Monday afternoon in the Mustangs’ 10-0 home victory over rival Uniontown in Section 3-AAAA action.
The Mustangs, who have already clinched a playoff berth, improve to 8-3 in the section and 11-4 overall.
The Red Raiders are still alive for a playoff berth despite the loss. Uniontown (2-7, 3-9) hosts the Mustangs today and plays a pair of games against Ringgold.
Chambers recorded 10 strikeouts and struck out the side in the first and third innings.
He fell behind Hunter Chaikcic, 3-1, in the top of the fourth inning, but bore down to strike out the Uniontown shortstop.
“I felt off a little bit. But, I took a breath and got back at it,” Chambers said of the at-bat.
Uniontown hit only one ball to the outfield, Aden Martin’s sinking line drive caught by right fielder Jayce Hampe in the top of the sixth inning.
The other seven outs were on infield grounders, including five by shortstop Nick Kumor.
The bane of Uniontown batters was Chambers’ curve ball.
“My curve ball was snapping today,” explained Chambers. “My curve ball was becoming electric after the second inning.’
“He kept us off balance,” said Uniontown coach Ken Musko.
Smith, who was filling in for head coach Scott DeBerry, was effusive in his praise of Chamber’s effort.
“It’s unbelievable. I’m so happy for him. I’m speechless,” said Smith. “Joe threw 70 pitches today. That’s phenomenal.
“I’ve never been part of a perfect game before.”
“This is my first no-hitter and first perfect game,” said Chambers. “This was a special game. We needed momentum going into the playoffs.”
Uniontown starting pitcher Christian Thomas was solid through two innings, but a couple hard hit balls and faulty defense in the bottom of the third inning cost the Red Raiders.
Tyler Sankovich led off the inning with a single and moved to third on Braeden McKnight’s double over first base.
An errant throw on Kadin Early’s ground ball allowed Sankovich to score.
Early broke early and Thomas calmly stepped off the mound, but the throw was not held and Early was safe.
Chambers was safe on an error as McKnight scored. Nick Kumor then ripped a two-run triple to deep right field. Kumor scored on Alex McClain’s sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead.
“When a team gives them to you, you have to take advantage,” Smith said of the miscues.
“It was brutal. They know it. They know they are better than that,” said Musko. “They’re capable of playing better. It’s frustrating. The week off (because of Covid protocols) could’ve hurt us.
“We wanted to ride (Thomas) as long as we could.”
After a scoreless fourth inning, Thomas gave way to Brock Sennett.
Sennett retired the first batter, but that was all with the Mustangs scoring three runs on a passed ball and Zack Koffler’s deep two-run double.
“I’m glad Zach is starting to hit now,” said Smith, adding, “Everybody contributed today.”
Laurel Highlands then invoked the mercy rule with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Red Raiders get a shot at redemption less than 24 hours later when the teams meet this afternoon at Bailey Park.
“All year, it’s been back-to-back games. It’s different,” said Smith. “We have to enjoy today, focus on Joe. Tomorrow is a new day, a new focus.”
“We’ve been around it all year. They’re so much better than that,” said Musko.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.