Perry Traditional Academy turn the tide its way by recovering an early fumble to set up a touchdown and went on to defeat visiting Uniontown, 34-0, in a non-conference football game at George K. Cupples on Thursday night.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Nate Cutler scored two touchdowns and quarterback Ahmad Arrington ran for one TD and threw for one for the Commodores.
The Red Raiders started the game on a positive note when their defense forced a three-and-out. Uniontown's offense, though, had trouble holding onto the football early on and Perry recovered a third-down fumble at the Red Raiders 6-yard line.
Zyan Howard ran the ball in from there with 7:58 left in the third quarter to give Perry the only points it would need. The turnover and touchdown seemed to deflate the Red Raiders.
Cutler scored on a 27-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left in the first quarter and Arrington ran in the two-point conversion to give the Commodores a 14-0 lead.
Arrington broke a 43-yard touchdown run with 8:19 left in the second quarter and Jamon Steele's 7-yard TD burst just over five minutes later, along with Damon Gilmore's extra-point kick, made it 27-0.
Perry put the finishing touches on the scoring in spectacular fashion as Arrington connected with Cutler on a 63-yard touchdown pass with 26 seconds left in the first half.
"We've got to play more consistent and play harder," Red Raiders coach Keith Jeffries said. "We kind of fell apart in the second quarter. The kids missed some plays."
Uniontown's pitched a shutout in the second half but the Red Raiders' offense fumbled four times, losing one, and threw one interception as it struggled to move the ball.
Most of Uniontown's offense came from the hard running of Maurice Jackson along with fullback Braxton Swaney.
"We've got to try to get the running game a little more established," Jeffries said.
Missed tackles hurt the Red Raiders on defense in the first half.
"We've got to do a better job of wrapping up on defense and making some plays," Jeffries said.
Uniontown had one sack of Arrington shared by Javonte Lewis and Darian Gordon.
Both teams will play at home next Friday. The Commodores host Southmoreland and Uniontown plays Carrick at Bill Power Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.