Dylan Pester’s goal with 5:10 remaining in the Thursday’s Section 3-AA match lifted Waynesburg Central to a 2-1 victory over visiting Brownsville.
Ryon McCartney set up the winning goal.
Waynesburg led 1-0 in the first half on Dalton Taylor’s unassisted goal at 23:10.
Brownsville’s Cameron Phillips tied the match with 33:16 remaining in the second half.
Bentworth 6, Greensburg C.C. 1 — The Bearcats rolled out to a 4-0 halftime lead for a Section 2-A victory over the Centurions.
The victory is the first against Greensburg Central Catholic in the history of the program.
“The boys really worked hard tonight. Credit to GCC. They played hard till the final whistle,” said Bentworth coach Nicholas Malarbi. “I was happy to us converting chances in a big game especially away.”
Ryan Colbert and Ryan Moessner both scored two goals for Bentworth (2-0-0, 3-0-0). John Scott and Andrew Vipperman netted a goal apiece.
Colbert added three assists. Billy Moyer, Moessner and John Scott set up one goal each.
Belle Vernon 2, Yough 1 — The Leopards scored two goals in the first half for a Section 3-AA victory over the Cougars.
Timmy Reda and Jackson Coneybeer gave Belle Vernon (2-0-0, 2-0-0) the lead. Brandon Yeschenko and Mason Yeschenko each had an assist.
Zander Aird scored for Yough (0-2-0, 1-2-1).
Beth-Center 9, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Parker Amos and Joey Rodgriguez both scored two goals in the Bulldogs’ non-section victory over the Bucs.
Amos also had four assists for Beth-Center (1-1-0). Chartiers-Houston slips to 0-4-0 overall.
Charleroi 11, California 2 — Arlo McIntyre found the back of the net four times in the Cougars’ Section 2-A victory over the Trojans.
Bryce Large scored two goals, and Jake Chambers, Ethan Hartley, Dylan Klinger, Joel Chambers and Landon Barcus finished with one goal each.
California goes to 0-1-0 in the section and 1-1-0 overall.
Elizabeth Forward 4, Steel Valley 1 — Carson Ruffing scored twice and Luca Valerio and William Sinay had a goal apiece to lead the Warriors to a Section 1-AA victory.
Valerio also had two assists for Elizabeth Forward (1-1-0, 1-1-0). The Ironmen go to 0-2-0 in the section and 1-3-0 overall.
Mount Pleasant 5, Washington 1 — Luke Rivardo had a four-point game with two goals and two assists in the Vikings’ Section 3-AA victory over the Prexies.
Rivardo scored twice and assisted on two goals for Mount Pleasant (2-0-0, 2-0-0). Luke Domasky, Aydan Gross and Jarret Garn all scored one goal in the victory.
Washington slips to 1-1-0 in the section and 1-2-1 overall.
Thomas Jefferson 6, Laurel Highlands 0 — The Jaguars shut out the Mustangs in Section 3-AAA action.
Brayden Miller scored a hat trick for Thomas Jefferson (1-1-0, 3-1-0). The Mustangs are 0-2-0 in the section.
Ringgold 5, Connellsville 0 — Nico Bove scored the only goal the Rams needed for a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Falcons.
Bove netted the opening goal six minutes into the match off an assist by Juraj Stasko. Nick Evans’ goal doubled the Rams’ lead and Kaden Kuzawinski gave the home team a 3-0 halftime lead.
Juraj Stasko and Michael Stasko scored in the second half for Ringgold (2-0-0, 2-0-0). Aidyn Whaley made one save to preserve the shutout. Ringgold finished with 16 shots.
Girls volleyball
Ringgold 3, Chartiers Valley 1 — The Lady Rams won the last three sets for a non-section victory over visiting Chartiers Valley.
The visitors opened the match with a 25-20 win. Ringgold ran off the the next three sets, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18.
Waynesburg Central 3, Bentworth 0 — The set scores were close, but the Lady Raiders were able to sweep by the Lady Bearcats.
Waynesburg won by the scores, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18.
Jocelyn Babirad (14 digs, 10 assists), Kayla O’Dell (2 kills, 7 digs), Abby Chester (4 digs), Chelsea Dindal (5 aces, 7 kills, 14 digs), Sydney Gonglik (4 kills, 3 blocks), Haylee Wolfe (14 digs), and Zoie McDonald (4 digs) were stats leaders for Bentworth.
Ambridge 3, Uniontown 0 — The Lady Raiders dropped a non-section match to the Bridgers.
Ambridge swept to victory by the scores, 25-22, 25-10, 25-21.
Miah DeShields (9 kills, 5 digs), Maggie Campbell (15 assists, 2 aces, 2 digs, 2 kills), and Kamiya Rose (7 kills, 2 digs) had solid performances for Uniontown.
Boys golf
Uniontown 216, Charleroi 224 — Logan Voytish fired a 39 to lead the Red Raiders to a Section 8-AA home victory at Uniontown Country Club.
Colton Mathias and Wade Brugger both shot 42 for Uniontown (7-0, 9-1). Brody Schiffbauer finished with 45. Tate Musko and Eli Friend both carded 48.
Elliot Lenhart was the low man for the Cougars with 41. Gage Patterson (44), Jake Chambers (46), Joel Chambers (46), and Jake Corrin (47) rounded out the scoring for the visitors. Ethan Hartley’s 49 did not count.
WCCA Tournament — The Belle Vernon boys placed second in the Class AA division with a team score of 407 at the Latrobe Elks Golf Course.
Greensburg C.C. placed first with 398.
The Leopards’ Jordan Mocello finished third overall with a 75 and teammate Seth Tomulski was fifth with 76.
Girls soccer
Chartiers-Houston 2, Beth-Center 0 — The Lady Bucs shut out Beth-Center for a Section 2-A win.
Lauren Rush and Aca Capozzoli scored for Chartiers-Houston (1-1-0, 3-1-0). Beth-Center goes to 0-1-0 in the section and 1-2-1 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.