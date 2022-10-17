Beth-Center’s Gianna Petersen and the Mount Pleasant girls thought their seasons were over after competing in the WPIAL golf championships.
However, both received reprieves last week and received berths into the PIAA tournament on Penn State University’s White and Blue courses.
Class AA boys and girls are playing the Blue course in both rounds.
Mount Pleasant finished second to Greensburg Central Catholic last Thursday in the WPIAL Girls Class AA Team Championship at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Red course. The Lady Vikings, along with North Allegheny in Class AAA, advanced to Wednesday’s state championship when the PIAA announced Friday the WPIAL received two additional qualifiers into the state tournament.
Petersen was going to take a break before she starting training for the softball season as the Lady Bulldogs’ starting pitcher. Coach Ben Lipniskis received word via an email informing him Petersen was playing in the state final after one of the golfers withdrew.
Petersen was in position to earn one of the nine PIAA berths when she tied for ninth in the WPIAL Girls Class AA Individual Golf Championship at Valley Brook Country Club, but lost on the first playoff hole.
Now, she had two extra rounds added to her final golf season.
“I just have to prepare more and work for the spot I was given,” Petersen said Tuesday after she found out about entry into the state final.
Petersen has had quite a progression in her high school golf career.
“I started to golf my freshman year. I shot in the 60s (for nine holes). I cut my strokes in half,” said Petersen, who played in the No. 1 spot for much of the season. “I worked to get where I am and it’s a big opportunity.
“I’m the first female from Beth-Center (in the state golf finals). That’s a big step. It’s a chance to show I belong there.”
Monday’s high temperature is predicted to be 52 degrees, dropping to 32 overnight. The temperature for Tuesday’s final round is expected to be 45 degrees with a chance of rain on both days.
Both days are predicted to be windy.
“I have golfed in all conditions to this point. Rain doesn’t make anything easy,” said Petersen, adding, “I do not know anything about the courses, but they are not easy.”
Petersen isn’t putting a lot of pressure on herself as she looked forward to playing in the state tournament.
“I’m looking to be myself. I worked hard over four years,” said Petersen. “(Golf) is a way to open myself to new people.
“It’s going to be ‘you’ve gotten this far, play the best you can play.’”
Two girls and five boys already qualified for the state Class AA championships in the WPIAL tournaments.
Geibel Catholic’s Claire Konieczny and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner, and Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman, Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr, Frazier’s Nixen Erdely, Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney, and Uniontown’s Logan Voytish will be vying for a state golf title.
