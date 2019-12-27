Brandon Peterson poured in a game-high 27 points as Southmoreland gradually pulled away for a 67-50 win over Clairton at the Charleroi Christmas Tournamet on Thursday.
Riley Comforti added 21 points for the Scotties (2-5), who led 21-15, 36-22 and 47-36 at the breaks.
Kenlein Ogletree led the Bears (2-2) with 20 points and Brendan Parsons added 15.
