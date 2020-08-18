Bob Peton has one hole in one to his credit he recorded a career first on Aug. 6 at Linden Hall that is even more rare.
On the 450-yard, par-5 No. 5 hole, Peton hit a 260-yard drive and followed that up with a 5-iron that dropped into the hole for an albatross, also known as a double eagle.
Peton, the longtime baseball head coach at Washington High School who is now retired and lives in Allison 2, set up the unique feat with a borrowed club.
“I friend of mine let me try his Taylor Made driver so I was using it that day and hit a beautiful drive with it on that hole,” said Peton. “Then when I hit the 5-iron I couldn’t see the hole so wasn’t sure how close it was. I was playing a yellow ball and when I got up on the green there was a yellow ball there so I thought that’s mine, but it wasn’t, it was one of my playing partner’s ball. So I looked in the hole ... and there it was.”
Witnessing the shot as part of Peton’s playing group were Paul Binder, Rich Franks and Max Senkic.
Although Peton served two stints as the Prexies golf coach, he’s more known for leading Wash High to three WPIAL championships and a PIAA state title in baseball.
“I had a lot of fun with the kids when I was golf coach,” Peton said. “That’s when I got better at the sport, too.”
Peton, 72, is a 1966 graduate of Brashear High School before it was consolidated into the current Brownsville Area High School. He played baseball at Brashear as a freshman, “but the they cut the program the next year,” Peton said.
“So I didn’t really play baseball after that other than Legion in the summer. I went to Cal and Mitch Bailey was there and I played for him for two years.”
Bailey gave Peton a good recommendation for the Prexies job and he was hired as their baseball coach in 1973 and stayed on until 2007.
“I had a lot of good players over the years,” Peton said modestly.
His career record was 407-167, which included 21 section titles in his 35 seasons. Peton’s teams reached the district final six times.
Peton’s granddaughter is Brownsville senior cross country and track & field star Ashton Reposky.
