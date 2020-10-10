In a game where Owen Petrisek broke a school offensive record, it was his play on defense Friday night that secured a wild 48-40 victory over visiting West Greene in Tri-County South Conference action.
Petrisek's tackle of the Pioneers' Colin Brady in the backfield on fourth down at the Bearcats' 15-yard line with just over a minute left in the game secured the win.
Trent Cavanaugh scored the game-winning touchdown for Bentworth (2-3, 2-3) on a 47-yard touchdown after Brady's 65-yard scoring run and two-point conversion made the score, 41-40.
Petrisek was a one-man wrecking crew on the Bearcats' offense after scoring on runs of 29, 3 and 54 yards and throwing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Vitali Daniels in the first quarter and grabbing a 24-yard touchdown pass from Seth Adams in the second quarter.
Petrisek's performance ran his career all-purpose yardage to 4,003 to break the school record.
Adams threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Richardson in the fourth quarter.
But, despite Petrisek's individual performance, West Greene (1-3, 1-3) cut a 26-0 deficit in the first quarter to 33-20 at halftime and 33-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Brady also had touchdown runs of 22 and 9 yards. Wes Whipkey added touchdown passes of 61 and 73 yards to Nathan Orndoff in the second quarter, and added a two-yard scoring run.
Tri-County South Conference
West Greene 0-20-12-8 -- 40
Bentworth 26-7-0-15 -- 48
First Quarter
B: Owen Petrisek 29 run (Trevor Richardson kick) 8:58
B: Owen Petrisek 3 run (Trevor Richardson kick), 6:23
B: Owen Petrisek 54 run (run failed), 2:31
B: Vitali Daniels 36 pass from Owen Petrisek (run failed), 2:16
Second Quarter
WG: Colin Brady 22 yard run (kick failed), 11:36
B: Owen Petrisek 24 pass from Seth Adams (Trevor Richardson kick), 6:37
WG: Nathan Orndoff 61 pass from Wes Whipkey (run failed), 6:15
WG: Nathan Orndoff 73 pass from Wes Whipkey (run failed)
Third Quarter
WG: Colin Brady 9 run (run failed), 7:02
WG: Wes Whipkey 2 run (pass failed), 3:37
Fourth Quarter
B: Trevor Richardson 4 pass from Seth Adams (Owen Petrisek run) 10:06
WG: Colin Brady 65 run (Colin Brady run), 8:23
B: Trent Cavanaugh 47 run (Trevor Richardson kick), 3:52
