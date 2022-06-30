Chad Petrush's two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning lifted visiting M&R Transit to a 4-3 Fayette County Baseball League victory at Mill Run.
Petrush drove in Santino Marra, who singled earlier in the inning.
Back-to-back doubles by Andino Vecchiolla and Garrett Myers in the top of the second inning spotted the visitors a 1-0 lead.
Nolan Porterfield's solo home run tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
Both teams scored a run in the fourth inning. Mill Run took the lead at 3-2 with a solo unearned run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Mill Run had a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh inning after Luke Warrick doubled, but Willie Palmer left him there to preserve the win.
Justin Brestensky pitched the first five innings for the win. He allowed three runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
Palmer finished out the game for the save. He allowed no runs on just one hit with two walks and four strikeouts.
Bill Bendis went the distance in the loss. He gave up six hits, walked four and struck out three.
M&R Transit improves to 10-2. Mill Run slips to 2-8.
