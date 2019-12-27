West Greene's Ben Jackson had a rather eventful final few months in 2019.
The senior recently committed to the United States Military Academy after finishing with a single-season rushing mark of 3,079 to place him third all-time in the WPIAL record books with 7,105 yards. He also set the WPIAL record in touchdowns in a season with 50 and broke his on mark to repeat at the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club champion with 302 points.
Jackson can now add one more laurel after he was named the Pennsylvania Football Writers' Class A Player of the Year for the 2019 season.
Jackson (6-1, 220) was the lone WPIAL representative at running back on the Class A All-State Team.
Farrell's Anthony Pegues was named the Class A Coach of the Year.
Wyoming Area quarterback Dom DeLuca was named the Class AAA Player of the Year with his coach Randy Spencer receiving Coach of the Year honors.
Cocalica senior defensive athlete Noah Palm received the Class AAAAA Player of the Year. Cheltenham's Ryan Nase was the Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.