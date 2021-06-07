The PIAA baseball and softball playoffs open today with the West Greene and Mount Pleasant girls headlining a doubleheader at Peterswood Park.
The Elizabeth Forward and Frazier softball teams as well as the Carmichaels baseball team also are in action.
The Lady Pioneers, who won their fifth consecutive WPIAL Class A title last week, plays Shade, the runner-up in District 5, at Peterswood Park at 1 p.m.
Shade held an 8-1 lead over undefeated Meyersdale in the fourth inning in the District 5 championship, but Meyersdale responded with 19 consecutive runs for a 20-9 victory and deny Shade its first district title.
West Greene won the 2018 state title with an 11-7 victory over Williams Valley.
The Lady Vikings, the WPIAL Class AAA champs, follow at 3 p.m. against Bald Eagle Area, the runner-up in District 6. Mount Pleasant won the state title in 2017.
The Frazier softball team has a rematch against Laurel (17-1), the WPIAL Class AA champion, at North Allegheny High School at 4 p.m. Laurel pounded out 18 hits for a 14-4 victory.
The Lady Spartans then edged Shenango, 6-5, for their third consecutive district title.
The Lady Commodores are the defending PIAA Class AA champions, defeating Brandywine Heights, 3-2, in the 2019 final. The game ended on a play at the plate with catcher Juliann Johnson taking the throw from right fielder Mackenzie Kelly and applying the tag in time on a sliding Haley Hertzog.
Elizabeth Forward faces District 10 champion Franklin at Slippery Rock University at 5 p.m. The Lady Warriors (17-3) edged West Mifflin, 4-3, to earn the third berth from the WPIAL.
Franklin scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning against Villa Maria for a 3-0 victory and the Knights’ first District 10 title.
Carmichaels is the lone baseball team in the state playoffs, and the Mikes open their bid for a PIAA title against undefeated Johnsonburg, the District 9 champion, at Kuntz Field in Punxsutawney at 4 p.m.
The Mikes (18-3) enter the PIAA playoffs on the heels of a one-run loss to WPIAL champion Shenango in the district semifinals and Serra Catholic in the consolation final. Carmichaels is the fourth team out of the WPIAL.
The Rams (21-0) defeated Kane, 4-1, in the District 9 title game. Johnsonburg coupled nine stolen bases with five hits for its four runs, and Gabe Watts scattered three hits and struck out 10 in six innings for the win. Aiden Zimmerman pitched a perfect seventh inning for the save.
“If we want any opportunity to win the game we have to pitch more consistently and we have to play a cleaner game,” said Mikes coach Dickie Krause. “We have to eliminate mistakes. This team is very athletic. They average eight stolen bases a game so if we don’t minimize the number of base runners we give up and we don’t execute on defense we’re going to have a lot of problems containing them.”
The Mikes have been focusing on those areas in practice.
“We’ve worked all week on it and at least covered what we need to do,” Krause said. “Now we need to go out and play a better baseball game.”
