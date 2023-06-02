Todd Bunner figured his Southmoreland softball team would need at least a night to get over a 5-1 loss to Avonworth in the WPIAL Class AAA final.
“They’re disappointed right now,” Bunner said following Thursday defeat. “That’s to be expected. These are young girls, these are high school kids and they just went through something ... they thought they were going to win.
“They’re going to have a rough night tonight but once we get the cleats back on the next day we step on the field they’ll be ready.”
The Lady Scotties will open PIAA play along five other area softball teams — Frazier, Carmichaels, Belle Vernon, Waynesburg Central and Elizabeth Forward — and one baseball team — California — on Monday with sites, times and opponents announced Friday.
The PIAA pairings could lead to several WPIAL playoff rematches for those who advance past the first round.
Belle Vernon was the lone local team to win a WPIAL championship, taking the Class AAAA softball crown with an 8-7 eight-inning win over Montour on Wednesday, and, fittingly, they have the shortest trip of the bunch to open the state playoffs.
The Lady Leopards (18-4) will meet District 3 third-place team Trinity (17-6) although the Shamrocks aren’t to be confused with the WPIAL Class AAAAA champion Trinity Hillers. Game time is set for 2 p.m. at Hempfield High School in Greensburg.
A victory could set up a fourth clash with Section 2 foe Elizabeth Forward who Belle Vernon upset in the district semifinals.
The Lady Warriors (18-1) would love a chance to avenge their only loss of the season but first they’ll have to make a trip to Penn State Behrend in Erie and get past District 10 champion Cathedral Prep (20-2). That game also is at 2 p.m.
California (14-8), the WPIAL Class A baseball runner-up, will play at District 5 champion Southern Fulton in Warfordsburg in a 4:30 p.m. game. A win by the Trojans could set up another meeting with Union, which plays District 10 champion West Middlesex, in the quarterfinals. California upset the top-seeded Scotties in the district semifinals.
Frazier and Carmichaels are in the Class A softball field but the Lady Mikes have been placed in the East bracket, meaning the two could potentially meet in the PIAA final.
The Lady Commodores (14-3), who lost to Carmichaels in the WPIAL semifinals and then to Chartiers-Houston in a third-place consolation game for placement, go up against District 6 champion Claysburg-Immel (20-3) in a 4 p.m. game at Central Cambria High School.
A win by Frazier could set up another clash with C-H, which plays District 10 champion Cambridge Springs.
The Lady Mikes (18-1), who suffered their first loss in the WPIAL final against Union, play at District 9 champion DuBois Central Catholic (18-3) in a 4 p.m. game at Heindl Field.
In Class AAA, Southmoreland and Waynesburg Central could meet in a rematch of their WPIAL semifinal game won by the Lady Scotties, but both will have to get past a district champion to do that.
The Lady Raiders (16-5) meet District 10 winner Jamestown (20-2) in a 3 p.m. game at Allegheny College while the Lady Scotties (17-3) play at District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge (16-3) at 4:30 p.m.
For Bunner, getting ready for the state tournament is a matter of pushing aside the loss in the WPIAL final.
“First practice you go right back to what you were doing, your winning ways,” Bunner said. “You keep things the same. We’ll have a hard practice, we’ll get everything done, pitch, catch, throw, get their attitudes turned back around.”
Those who are victorious Monday will advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals with sites and times to be determined.
