The PIAA announced fall sports would proceed with a flexible approach offered to school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To aid our school districts who have varied approaches to their return to school plans, PIAA has offered flexibility to schools, leagues, and/or conferences to begin contests after the first contest date,” the PIAA said in Wednesday’s release.
Districts can choose between a “Regular Start,” an “Alternate Start” and a “Hybrid Start.”
Under the Regular Start, Week 0 of the football season would begin on Friday, Aug. 28. The first play dates for other sports would be Aug. 20 for golf, Aug. 24 for girls tennis, and Sept. 4 for all other fall sports.
Those dates would all be pushed back under the Alternate Start. The first play date for all sports would be Sept. 14, except football, which would begin on Sept. 18.
Under the Hybrid Start school districts could push the beginning of each season back even more, but no later than Oct. 5 unless a request is approved.
“The PIAA Board of Directors is committed to meet again prior to the start of fall contests to monitor schools preseason participation and any issues that may arise from the start of the fall sports season,” the PIAA said. “As we continue to move forward, PIAA will remain flexible in considering that certain sports may be impacted differently and post-season play may need to be modified.”
You can read the release on piaa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.