The PIAA gave its approval for fall high school sports to precede by a 25-5 vote on Friday afternoon, despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent recommendation that the season be pushed back into 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The PIAA vote doesn’t necessarily mean all local WPIAL schools will participate. The final choice will be up to each individual school. Uniontown has already opted to forego fall sports.
Albert Gallatin and Laurel Highlands are schedule to play their football opener in York Run on Sept. 11, but while the Mustangs are set to go, the fate of the Colonials’ season remains up in the air.
“Our school board, administration and athletic director, they’ve all been great supporting us,” LH football coach Rich Kolesar said. “They really want our kids to have the opportunity to play. We should be good to start on Monday.”
Kolesar was waiting anxiously for the PIAA announcement.
“I was very relieved when I heard,” Kolesar said. “I was watching it live. Our kids are super-excited.”
The Albert Gallatin School Board, on the other hand, has a concern about safety and may still opt to shut down some or all fall sports.
“My understanding is there is going to be a meeting to determine whether they are going to continue with fall sports and extra-curriculars,” Colonials football coach Drew Dindl said.
“For now, until I hear something different, we’ll move ahead. We would start Monday with heat acclimation and then the following week start camp, have a scrimmage that Saturday at Waynesburg and then, hopefully, play Laurel Highlands here at our place the next Friday.
“Obviously, that could all change. We’ll see.”
Laurel Highlands originally had Uniontown on its schedule for Week One but when the Red Raiders’ football season was shut down, AG agreed to host LH.
“We would love to play a rival like AG,” said Kolesar, who pointed out that if the Colonials are not permitted to play there remained a chance LH could fill that void with yet another opponent.
“You kind of anticipate that there will be a few other schools that shut down, as Uniontown did. If AG would close down, we would immediately start looking for what other districts in the area cancelled a game giving another school an open date.
“We’re going to do whatever we can to play as many games as possible for these kids.”
Brownsville football coach Ramont Small admitted he was so nervous about the vote that he went golfing to take his mind off of it. He learned of the outcome by text from one of the Falcons’ boosters.
“Our school is ready to go,” Small said. “They already told me we’re OK to play.
“I understand the concern from everyone, but we’ve been following the protocol and we’ve been doing everything we’re supposed to be doing. There hasn’t been any cases. I agree with the decision to at least get it going and try to play.”
According to reports, as of Friday other Fayette County schools that were planning to go ahead with a fall football season were Frazier and Connellsville.
It remains to be seen if any other local schools will cancel all or some of their fall sports seasons, regardless of the PIAA’s decision.
The PIAA’s press release unveiled Friday on fall sports follows:
“The PIAA Board of Directors voted this afternoon to permit fall sports to begin on Monday, August 24th, based on local school decisions. The Board agrees the decision to compete in athletics should be made locally allowing for each school entity to decide whether to proceed and which sports to sponsor. As the health and safety of students is paramount in moving forward with athletics, the Board believes that through each member schools’ adherence to their developed school health and safety plans and the PIAA Return to Competition guidelines sports can continue.
“The PIAA Board of Directors has heard the thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches, officials as well as community leaders that have contacted us. We remind those individuals who have strongly advocated for athletics that they must keep strict adherence to school health and safety plans. All individuals involved in interscholastic athletic communities have a role in the health and wellness of all participants.
“PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports and all student-athletes in the upcoming school year and will continue to remain flexible. The PIAA Board also voted that based on local school decisions, the PIAA will monitor school participation in fall sports and may pursue alternate solutions, if needed.”
