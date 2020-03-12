Mount Pleasant senior Heather Gardner looks to accomplish for the first time what Belle Vernon junior Ian Shahan hopes to do once again -- win a pair of PIAA gold medals.
However, Gardner, Shahan and the rest of the local contingent of swimmers had their competitions put on hold Thursday morning when the PIAA Board of Directors made the decision to suspend all winter playoffs/tournaments.
The PIAA Board of Directors issued the following statement Thursday morning:
"PIAA Board of Directors decided this morning by a unanimous vote to suspend the PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving championships for minimally a two week period. The AAA swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University have been truncated with limited spectators and will conclude at the end of today’s mid-afternoon diving session. The Board of Directors, in consultation with various health departments, believes this action is in the best interest of our member schools, their student-athletes, sports officials and the general public.
"PIAA, by enforcing a two–week hiatus from our basketball and AA swimming championships, believes this action will allow schools time to perform self-assessments and make decisions to promote optimal health conditions in their communities.
"PIAA Executive Director, Dr. Robert A. Lombardi, stated; 'The Board of Directors are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for the Disease Control guidelines. The PIAA Sports Medicine Committee will be meeting this weekend for further discussion.
'Modifications to the tournaments will include limiting team and spectator parties, health recertification by authorized medical professionals and changes to game day procedures. Additional direction to competing schools will be provided over the coming days in consultation with school administrators, local, state health and governmental authorities."
Shahan, Gardner and Menear spoke about the s'tate championships the evening before the PIAA issued directive on the plans for the remaining winter playoffs. Some were likely in transit when the decision was made. Most assuredly training plans and attempts to taper for this weekend will be affected, and perhaps the way the championships are staged will be altered, as well.
But, with all that in mind, the goals will remain the same: the best times and finish to close the season.
Shahan successfully defended his WPIAL gold medals in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle a couple weeks back, and very simply answered what his goals for the state meet would be.
"Gold, gold," responded Shahan, who has the fastest seed time in both events. "With the work I've put in this season, I should make a good run at it. I just have to trust in my training and my coaching.
"I hope I'm going fast. I want to swim 47 (seconds) in the 100 butterfly and 43 in the 100 freestyle. Obviously, I want to win two gold medals, but nothing is absolute.
"That's the end goal. At the start of the season, that (winning two gold medals) was my end goal."
Shahan felt the way the events were scheduled played out well for him, just not when he and the other swimmers were take to the starting blocks.
"I like the pool. It's a fast pool. I swim the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay on Friday (the first day), and the 100 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay on Saturday. I love getting the 100 butterfly out first. Then, get out of the gate in the 100 freestyle (the first event on Saturday)," said Shahan, adding with a laugh, "I'm not a morning person, though. I love swimming in the afternoon."
Shahan understands he needs to swim fast enough to advance to the evening final, but not to kill out all his energy in the prelims.
"Definitely, I try to put in enough to get a good lane for the finals," said Shahan.
Gardner won silver medals in her two events, the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle, in last year's state meet, but the Liberty University recruit would like to add a couple of PIAA gold medals to the six WPIAL golds she already owns.
"It's all about my mindset. It's getting everything absolute perfect," explained Gardner.
Gardner said her training was set so her final meet of the year should be her fastest.
"The whole tapering thing comes into play. I looked at the times and I'm not worried at all. I was not tapered at all for the WPIALs," said Gardner. "I have a good taper and a new suit, a good fast skin.
"I have a lot of confidence going into states."
The pool employs a bulkhead, a temporary wall, for the turnaround at 25 yards. Navigating the bulkhead has been an bit of an issue for Gardner in the past.
"The bulkhead doesn't go all the way down (to the bottom of the pool). Especially on the freestyle flip, I see light and almost guess," said Gardner.
Gardner will have company at the state meet with all three of the Lady Vikings' relays qualifying, along with her younger sister SaraJo in the 100 backstroke.
"It's so much fun, honestly. She pushes me. It's nice to have her as my best friend and teammate," said the elder Gardner. "This is my last state meet. It's so much fun being part of this team. (Her last state meet) is emotional. It's fun. There's so much hope for the future."
Mapletown's Ella Menear is riding the wave of her successful WPIAL meet into the state final in her first year of high school swimming after winning silver in the 100 backstroke and bronze in the 200 IM.
The freshman has the fourth-fastest seed time in the 100 backstroke with her finish in 57.04 seconds, a mere .04 seconds from the gold medal.
"I'm really excited," said Menear. "I know I won't face the fastest girls (in her heat) with circle seeding, but I don't think it matters.
"I'm a little nervous. There's a little pressure, but I'm excited. I don't worry about pressure."
Menear's approach to her first state meet is pretty basic.
"I want to go faster in the 200 IM and try to improve my time in the 100 backstroke," said Menear. "I'm only a freshman. I just want to improve my times.
"I'm not focused on being state champion, but I'm not saying I don't want a medal."
Menear swims the 200 IM on Friday and the 100 backstroke on Saturday.
"The 200 IM is first. It will help me prepare for the feel of the water, the walls and everything," said Menear.
The freshman has been gaining attention around the halls in the midst of her record-breaking season.
"No, they didn't have a pep rally," Menear responded with a laugh. "I've been getting a lot of good lucks."
Mrosko looks to improve on her seventh-place finish in the 200 IM. The junior was 23rd in the 100 fly last year.
Teammates Elizabeth Thomas (200 IM, 100 backstroke), Jenna Roscoe (50 freestyle), and Ella Ciez (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), along with the Fillies' 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, also secured a lane in the state meet.
Elizabeth Forward's Kaelyn McClain (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Ashlee Toth (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Hailey Yurkovich (200 IM, 500 freestyle), Marleigh Bennett (50 freestyle), and the 200 and 400 freestyle relays look to continue the momentum of a strong WPIAL meet that had the Lady Warriors earning the team title.
California freshman Anastasia Georgagis swims in the prelims of the 100 breaststroke on Saturday.
Belle Vernon's Sam West qualified in the 200 freestyle and joins Shahan on the Leopards' 200 and 400 freestyle relays. The Lady Leopards' Delaney Patterson will swim in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
The Mustangs' Ian Hamilton (200 freestyle) and Kole Friel (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) seek their first state medal.
Southmoreland freshman Henry Miller looks to end his first season with a spot on the podium in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. The Vikings' 200 and 400 freestyle relays also qualified for the state meet.
