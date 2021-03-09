Local wrestlers discovered who they’re be facing in first-round bouts with the release of the PIAA Class AAA/AA Individual Wrestling Championships brackets.
The Class AA tournament will be held Friday, with the Class AA finals to follow on Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
The last time Mount Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer wrestled in the state finals two years ago he won the Class AA gold medal. Pitzer missed last year because of an injury.
Pitzer (39-2) opens the 215-pound bracket against Bermudian Springs’ Savauri Shelton (23-4).
Frazier freshman Rune Lawrence (27-1) begins his quest for a title at 172 pounds against Muncy’s Ethan Gush (20-6).
Bentworth’s Chris Vargo (17-1) faces Athens’ Gavin Bradley (38-1) in the first round at 113 pounds, and Beth-Center’s Kyle McCollum (28-6) opens against Notre Dame Green Ponds’ Brandon Chletsos (13-0) at 132 pounds.
Waynesburg Central’s Mac Church (25-2) opens the Class AAA tournament at 120 pounds against Downingtown East’s Keanu Manuel (15-3). Teammate Colton Stoneking (29-5) wrestles Coatesville’s Nathan Lucier (17-0) in the first round at 132 pounds.
The Raiders’ Cole Homet (27-2) begins his quest for a state title at 138 pounds against Boyertown’s Chance Babb (14-3), and Wyatt Henson (29-1) faces Northampton’s Dagen Condomitti (11-1) in the first round at 145 pounds.
Waynesburg Central’s Rocco Welsh (24-4) opens against Strath Haven’s Chase Barlow (21-2) in the opening bout at 152 pounds. Luca Augustine (18-1) starts his 172-pound bracket against Nazareth’s Sonny Sasso (9-3).
Connellsville’s Jared Keslar (19-4) starts the 152-pound bracket against Bethlehem Catholic’s Ean Gleason (13-0), and teammate Chad Ozias (16-7) faces Bethlehem Catholic’s Dante Frinzi (13-0) in the first round at 120 pounds.
Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman (31-6) wrestles Sun Valley’s Ryan Catka (16-0) in the first round at 215 pounds.
