West Greene scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning Monday afternoon and the visiting Lady Pioneers needed each one of them to fend off Conemaugh Valley for a tense 9-8 victory in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs.
West Greene (14-4) faces familiar foe DuBois Central Catholic in the quarterfinals on Thursday at a site and time to be announced. DuBois C.C. defeated Greensburg C.C., 4-2.
“We should know each other,” said West Greene coach Bill Simms. “It should be an exciting game.”
The Lady Pioneers seemed poised to cruise to the quarterfinals after scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Anna Durbin sharply singled with one out to start the final rally. She moved to second on Katie Lampe’s walk and third on London Whipkey’s single.
Durbin was out at the plate on Kiley Meek’s ground ball, but BreAnn Jackson blooped a fly over first base that nestled inside the foul line for a two-run single. Pinch-runner Emily Wise moved to second on a wild pitch. Payton Gilbert walked to load the bases.
Lexi Six brought home two more runs with a single. Ali Goodwin, the ninth batter of the inning, popped out to second base to end the inning.
Simms mixed up the order, and it paid dividends.
“We’ve been slumping a little bit. I moved BreAnn Jackson to the No. 4 spot and I allowed Ali Goodwin to hit for herself,” explained Simms. “Taylor Karvan (batting eighth) smoked the ball in her first two at-bats.
“The lower half of the lineup was big. I’m proud of 4 through 9, their resurgence to score those runs.”
Conemaugh Valley didn’t go away quietly in its final at-bat.
Delanie Davison singled to open the inning. She moved to second on Katie Ledwich’s single.
Bella Grecek’s ground ball forced pinch-runner Olivia Vogel at second base for the first out. Isabella Winkelman hit another ground ball, but the umpires ruled shortstop Katie Lampe missed the bag to load the bases.
“I’d thought they’d give her the neighborhood play,” said Simms.
Julia Hudec singled home a run and Julia Stiffler followed with a two-run double.
Meek buckled down, though, by striking out Megan Rosebaum, the No. 9 hitter, and ending the game with a fly out to Lampe.
Simms didn’t feel Meek was tiring, the conditions just took a toll on his pitcher.
“It was a mental thing. The kids were banging on fences. I think it takes more of a mental toll than a physical toll,” said Simms, adding, “I can count on Kiley Meek.”
The home team scored a key single run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Hudec struck out with the ball in the dirt, but safely made first when Whipkey’s throw hit her in the back. The umpires ruled she was in the baseline.
Julie Stiffler struck out, but Rosenbaum came through with a single and Harley Stiffler doubled to left field to plate Hudec.
“Any time you don’t get and out, you extend an inning,” said Simms. “My catcher took ownership. She said she needed to take a couple steps out (before making the throw).
“They were down in their order, too. They found a way to get to the top of the order.”
Simms added, “They did what they could to extend the game.”
Conemaugh Valley scored twice in the bottom of the first inning on Ledwich’s long home run.
West Greene rallied with three runs in the top of the third inning on run-scoring singles from Lampe and Whipkey, and Meek’s ground out.
The home team tied the game in the bottom of the inning, only to have West Greene respond with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings for a 5-3 lead.
Taylor Karvan singled home the run with two outs in the fourth inning and Whipkey blasted a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Meek allowed 11 hits, walked four and struck out five.
Whipkey went 4-for-4 with an RBI. Karvan, Six and Lampe all finished with two hits.
Everett 3, Frazier 2 — Back-to-back doubles with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning brought home the winning run as the Lady Warriors rallied past visiting Frazier in the first round of the PIAA Class AA softball playoffs.
Kirstin Feathers doubled with two outs and raced home with the winning run on Makenna Richards’ double.
Frazier (18-2) scored both runs in its first at-bat. Grace Vaughn singled home one run and the other scored on an infield ground out.
Feathers’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning cut the gap to 2-1 against the Lady Commodores’ Maria Felsher, starting in place for the injured Nicole Palmer.
The score remained 2-1 until the bottom of the sixth inning when a hit and error moved winning pitcher Olivia Hillegas to third base and she scored on a safety squeeze bunt.
Everett (22-0) faces Laurel (18-4) in the state quarterfinals on Thursday. The Lady Spartans defeated Reynolds, 17-7.
Hamburg 5, Elizabeth Forward 4 — A pair of home runs in the seventh inning resulted in a roller-coaster ending in Hamburg's favor over the visiting Lady Warriors in a PIAA Class AAAA first-round playoff game.
Elizabeth Forward (16-4) trailed 3-2 after sixth innings but Shelby Telegdy's two-run homer gave the Lady Warriors a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh. The Lady Hawks answered in the bottom of the frame with their own two-run homer from Hailey Strunk to give Hamburg a dramatic walk-off win.
The Lady Hawks (20-3) will play Clearfield in Thursday's quarterfinals.
Bald Eagle 4, Southmoreland 1 — The Bald Eagles (17-4) got two doubles, a single and three RBIs from Ava Stere on their way to a PIAA Class AAA first-round playoff win over the Lady Scotties.
Southmoreland (14-5) was led by Gabriella Grabiak who had two hits.
The Lady Scots season closed with a road loss in the PIAA Class AAA softball playoffs.
