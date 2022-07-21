CARMICHAELS -- Carmichaels had quite an eventful 24 hours from Tuesday evening through Wednesday as the Copperheads turned their Fayette County Baseball League postseason fortunes around with a pair of victories.
Shane Clunan's performance on the mound, coupled with home runs by Jimmy Sadler and Drake Long, powered Carmichaels to an 8-0 victory over visiting Cumberland (Md.).
The Copperheads entered the final week of the regular season at 8-7 after back-to-back losses to Oakland (Md.) by a combined score of 24-1 last Thursday and Friday.
Their scheduled game with Mitch's Bail Bonds on Monday was rained out, so that meant three games in as many days to close out the season.
Dickie Krause's squad responded with wins against Mill Run and the Orioles to improve to 10-7 with Thursday's season finale against Mitch's Bail Bonds pending.
Should Carmichaels win the final game, the Copperheads, Oakland and Cumberland would all finish with 11-7 records. Oakland would get the nod for second place and home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs after taking the series from both Carmichaels and Cumberland.
Since the Copperheads won 2-of-3 from Cumberland, they would get the nod for third place and play the Oaks.
If that scenario comes to pass, then the Orioles would play top-seeded M&R Transit. Cumberland defeated the first-place team on Tuesday, 5-2.
"We had a real bad week last week after getting totally handled Thursday and Friday (by Oakland)," said Krause. "We had a conversation and told them to flush it out and start over this week.
"We had to get a reset. Nothing was going right."
The game was tenuous despite Clunan's stellar performance until Drake Long blasted a grand slam over left field fence in the bottom of the sixth inning.
"That's our fault. We have to hit better in the clutch," said Krause.
The Copperheads bolted into the lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Matthew Robaugh was hit by a pitch with one out, stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw. Jimmy Sadler took care of the rest when he lofted a Dave Rinehart pitch over the right-center field fence.
Sadler scored the third run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. He opened the inning with a walk and stole second. Chuck Gasti walked, but Long flew out to first base.
Braden Robaugh followed with a run-scoring single. Rinehart ended the threat with a 4-6-3 double play.
The Copperheads added to their lead with a run in the fourth inning.
Jacob Fordyce walked to start the inning. Nick Pegg hustled down the line on a bunt for a single, moving courtesy runner Jacob Rush to second base. A ground ball to first base moved the runners ahead a base.
Matthew Robaugh's fly ball to left field scored Rush.
Clunan's first start of the season was a memorable one. The right-hander had a no-hitter through three innings and allowed just two baserunners over that span.
He struck out seven in the first three innings, including four in a row looking from the second into the third inning. Clunan struck out 10 and walked only one.
"My curve ball," Clunan said of his go-to pitch. "I wanted them to chase it and was throwing it for a strike.
"I came here to help. My friend Manny (Stitch) asked me."
Mason Heyne broke up the no-hitter with a hustling double with two outs -- made on diving plays by Drake Long and Chuck Gasti -- in the top of the fourth inning with the Copperheads leading 3-0. Heyne was stranded on a fly out to center field.
Malaki Webb doubled with two outs in the top of the fifth inning, but Clunan ended the threat with a strikeout.
Back-to-back infield singles and a pair of stolen bases gave the Orioles runners at second and third with no outs, but Clunan buckled down with a fly out to first base, a strikeout and a fly ball to center field from Heyne.
"I pitch with the mindset don't give up any runs," said Clunan. "I wanted to challenge myself. I got their best hitter (Heyne). I'm happy about that."
No such drama in the top of the seventh inning after Clunan retired the side in order, the final two by strikeouts.
Rinehart was pressed into service as the starting pitcher and went the distance. He allowed seven hits, walked seven, hit two batters and had no strikeouts.
"I knew about 3 p.m.," Rinehart said of when he discovered he'd be the starting pitcher. "I didn't want to use our guys because of the playoffs Sunday."
The Orioles also had their chances with six runners stranded.
"We just kept hitting hard ball at them. Sometimes, that's how it goes. They fell in for us yesterday (against M&R Transit)," said Rinehart.
Rinehart wouldn't mind an all-Maryland semifinal.
"We love playing Oakland. It's a great rivalry game," added Rinehart.
