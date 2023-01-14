CONNELLSVILLE TWP. -- Geibel Catholic started the Section 2-A home game Friday night in high gear and didn't let off the pedal for a 90-46 victory against visiting California.
The Gators (3-1, 5-6) combined pressure defense, an effective transition game, and poor decision-making and shooting by the Trojans to sprint out to a 39-15 lead in the first quarter.
California was able to break Geibel's press at times, but turnovers and missing makeable layups when available set up the Gators' transition offense.
"That has been our problem all season long ... unforced errors and missed layups. Give (Geibel) credit," said California first-year coach Cabe Powell. "We have the same two problems every game.
"The frantic pace was not for us. They're football players. They don't have that basketball IQ."
The frenetic pace was just what Geibel Catholic coach Don Porter wanted.
"Our players are at their best when they're playing fast, when we outscore our opponents," explained Porter. "Any time they're over 80 points, it's a good frantic pace where we like to be."
Nearly 20 combined fouls were called in the first quarter, but the Gators kept applying the full-court pressure in the second quarter.
California (0-4, 4-9) managed to keep pace with the Gators in the quarter, but still trailed at halftime, 60-35.
Both offenses slowed down in the third quarter with Geibel holding a 14-2 advantage. The Gators closed out the game with a 14-11 fourth quarter.
"All season our kids play hard. They battle and battle all game," said Powell, whose center Noah Neil was out with an illness. "Our kids are not quitting at all."
The Gators' Jaydis Kennedy led the way with a game-high 29 points. Jeff Johnson combined transition layups and long jump shots for 25 points. Tre White scored 13 and Jesse Pokol added 10.
"We had four kids in double figures and another with nine," said Porter.
Aiden Lowden had a double-double for the Trojans with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Dom Martini finished with 10 points.
The Gators travel to Jefferson-Morgan Tuesday, while California hosts first-place Monessen. As the first half of section schedule comes to a close this week, Porter is still looks for his squad to keep improving.
"We're a work in progress. We're still working out the kinks," said Porter. "We need to stay healthy and stay conditioned.
"We played tough competition at the beginning of the year. It helped get us where we are."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.