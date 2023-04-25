CONNELLSVILLE -- Laurel Highlands was a bit short-handed Monday afternoon, but the Connellsville boys were just too deep for a 129-21 victory at Connellsville Stadium.
The Falcons (5-1) secured a share of the Section 2-AAA title with Elizabeth Forward and Belle Vernon, along with a berth into the WPIAL Class AAA team playoffs.
Weather conditions weren't the best with temperature in the 50s made chillier with a steady breeze throughout the meet.
Connellsville finished first in all but one field event with Nathan Reese winning the discus (140-8) and shot put (48-9). Nicholas Rohal (javelin, 149-3), Christian Firestone (pole vault, 11-6), Kasey Stanton (long jump, 18-4), and Bryson Edwards (high jump, 6-1) had one first-place finish apiece.
Cole Radcliffe had the Mustangs' first-place finish in the field after he won the triple jump with a leap of 34-4.
Stanton (400, 54.0) and Edwards (300 intermediate hurdles, 45.2) both won a race on the track, and the one finished second to the other in the two track events they won. Stanton also ran a leg the 1,600 relay.
"Today, I felt off, but it was still a good day, in general," said Stanton, a junior. "It was cold. My whole body was tighter. I wasn't able to move as much."
Edwards' winning height in the high jump was a personal best.
"I've successfully had a PR in the last three meets in the high jump," said Edwards, a junior. "The long jump was just bad. Kasey got me.
Edwards held off hard-charging teammate Joey Layman in the 300 intermediate hurdles by just .20 seconds.
"I do (the 300 intermediate hurdles). I just don't practice it," said Edwards.
Edwards also competes in the triple jump, but took a break to heal an injured foot. He expects to do all four events in Saturday's county meet at Connellsville Stadium.
"I'm hoping to place (in the top six) in all my events. I want my PR in the triple jump and I'm trying to jump 6-2 in the high jump," said Edwards.
Connellsville was equally successful on the track with Jayden McBride (110 high hurdles, 18.0), Major Stash (100, 11.7), 400 relay, Anthony Mickens (200, 24.2), and Jonah Lindstrom (3,200, 11:22) also finishing first.
Matt Schwertfeger had Laurel Highlands' two wins on the track with first-place finishes in the 1,600 (4:23) and 800 (2:04).
"(The 1,600) was not great. It was a little bit windy," said Schwertfeger, adding, "I was trying to work on my splits. I tried to run negative splits to recover. I went out a little slow in the first lap.
"I wanted to try to get some speedwork in and cut down my distance today."
Schwertfeger was pleased with his 800.
"My 800 was good. (His time of 2:04) is a PR. I tried to PR, but it's tough (running) alone," said Schwertfeger. "Then, I ran the 1,600 relay to get some speedwork and help the team out."
Schwertfeger is ready for Saturday's FCCA Championship. He expects to run the 1,600 and 3,200.
"That'll be the day. I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited. Last year, it was a really good race," said Schwertfeger.
