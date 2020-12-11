Beth-Center returns three starters from last season but it's a starter from two years ago that may lead to a fruitful year for fourth-year coach Bill Greco's boys basketball team.
"We've got Easton McDaniel, Cameron Palmer and Ruben Miller back," Greco said. "That's a good solid three but the thing was Miller was forced to play point guard for us because of a football injury to Colby Kuhns, who was set to be the point guard. That had a ripple effect on our lineup.
"Colby is back now, and that means we can put Ruben at the two (off guard), where I think he can be a lot more effective, and Easton at the three (small forward), with Cameron still at center."
The Bulldogs will be led by McDaniel, an honorable mention all-section pick last season who has already committed to play at Waynesburg University next year.
"Easton is a 6-foot senior who averaged 13 points, five-and-a-half rebounds and four assists last yer," Greco pointed out. "He'll be a four-year starter and this will be his second year as team captain."
B-C will depend on the 6-5 Palmer for scoring and rebounding inside.
"Cameron averaged seven points and five rebounds last year," Greco said. "He's big and strong and he's finishing plays inside this year. He's a senior who has a lot of experience so it's time for him to step up and be the guy in the middle."
Miller, a junior, is the type of player coaches love, according to Greco.
"Ruben averaged six points, three rebounds and three assists, and he led the team in charges," Greco said. "He's a kid who plays with a lot of heart. We threw him in last year, he was out of position with virtually no varsity experience. He learned on the run.
"Ruben played in a summer league before that for Kevin Kovach, who is McKeesport's coach, and he loved Ruben."
Kuhns had worked his way into the starting lineup halfway through his freshman year before missing all of last season.
"It sets us up pretty well to have Colby back and running the offense," Greco said. "Another kid who didn't play last year but is back this year is Ryan Ross, who is now a senior. It's great to have those two back. They bring experience."
The two also give the Bulldogs some added depth.
"I have two other seniors who I think are going to get some time," Greco said. "Fremont Rigs and Dajion Devers. Those two are athletic. They did a good job last year when they got a little playing time at the end of the season. They're going to play some big minutes for me.
"Junior Colby Patterson will get a little bit of varsity time, too."
Beth-Center's roster also includes sophomores Dom Revi, Zach Sussan, Tyson Dingle and Blake Henry, and freshmen Brody Tharp and Ryan Minerd.
Beth-Center was 9-13 overall and 2-10 in Section 4-AAA last year, which still includes Charleroi, Washington, McGuffey, Beth-Center and Brownsville along with newcomers Brentwood and Waynesburg Central who replace the departing Southmoreland and Frazier.
Greco's assistant coaches this year are his wife Melanie Greco and Tony Molish along with volunteer assistants Tyler Miller and Tom Petruska, a former B-C head coach.
Greco said he'd like to use some pressure on defense.
"We don't have much size besides Cam, so we plan on pressing a lot this year," Greco said. "Overall, I really like this team."
