Ringgold overcame a slow start Monday with three unanswered goals as the Rams began the PIHL Class B playoffs with a 5-2 quarterfinal win over Avonworth at Ice Castle Arena.
Ringgold (17-0-0-1) advances to the semifinals against Bishop Canevin on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at RMU Island Sports Center. The Crusaders (11-4-0-2) edged Connellsville, 3-2.
After a scoreless first period, the Rams’ Hunter Hodgson finally cracked the scoreboard at 11:30 into the second period with a power play goal.
Ethan Saylor doubled Ringgold’s lead with a goal just 42 seconds later.
The Rams’ Trenton Hawk made it 3-0 at 4:24 into the third period.
Avonworth into its deficit to two goals after Avery Leffler scored at 10:30, but Ringgold’s Zachary Kalinowski returned the lead to two goals with a power play goal at 12:45.
The Antelopes’ RJ Noullet scored at 15:17, but Nathan Boulanger scored an key insurance empty net goal with 1:10 remaining in the game.
Jerry Mease made 19 saves for Ringgold. Avonworth goalie Ben Korol turned aside 38 shots.
Neshannock 6, Elizabeth Forward 2 — The Lancers advanced to the semifinals with a victory over the Warriors at Baierl Ice Complex.
Neshannock (14-3-0-0) advances to play Wilmington on Thursday, April 15, after the Ringgold game. Wilmington (13-6-0-0) upset Carrick, 3-2.
The Lancers’ Micah DeJulia scored the only goal of the first period at 6:34.
Neshannock’s lead doubled when Tino Multari scored on a power play goal just 21 seconds into the second period.
The Warriors’ Tayte Donovan and Sean Weber assisted on Joey Wach’s goal at 5:51, but DeJulia responded for Wilmington just 35 seconds later.
Multari increased the lead to 4-1 56 seconds into the third period. Tommy Malvar and Davey Coughenour netted power play goals for the Lancers.
Wach closed the scoring with a power play goal with 1:29 remaining in the game.
The Warriors’ Gabe Myers made 33 saves. Riley Mastowski had 20 saves for Neshannock.
