West Greene scored 34 points in the first quarter Friday night for a 56-8 win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan to clinch the Tri-County South Conference title.
The Pioneers improve to 6-0 in the conference and 7-2 overall, and finish the regular season Friday at Mapletown. The Rockets slip to 1-5 in the conference and 1-8 overall.
Colin Brady had touchdown runs of 12, 4 and 20 yards in the first quarter. Wes Whipkey threw touchdown passes of 41 and 42 yards to Bryce Anderson. Corey Wise opened the scoring on a one-yard run, and the Pioneers also scored a safety.
Brady broke through the Jefferson-Morgan defense for a 94-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Billy Whitlach added a 22-yard scoring run in the quarter.
Brady finished with 185 yards rushing on only eight carries. Whipkey completed 5-of-6 passes for 100 yards. Anderson caught four passes for 94 yards.
Colt Fowler scored on a two-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Rockets.
Tri-County South Conference
Jefferson-Morgan 0-0-0-8 -- 8
West Greene 34-16-6-0 -- 56
First Quarter
WG: Corey Wise 1 run (Kevin Thompson kick).
WG: Bryce Anderson 41 pass from Wes Whipkey (Kevin Thompson kick)
WG: Colin Brady 12 run (Kevin Thompson kick)
WG: Bryce Anderson 42 pass from Wes Whipkey (kick failed)
WG: Colin Brady 4 run (Kevin Thompson kick)
WG: Safety.
WG: Colin Brady 20 run (Kevin Thompson kick)
Second Quarter
WG: Colin Brady 94 run (Kevin Thompson kick)
WG: Billy Whitlach 22 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
JM: Colt Fowler 2 run (Colt Fowler kick)
Records: Jefferson-Morgan (1-5, 1-8), West Greene (6-0, 7-2).
