Corey Wise ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns Friday night to lead West Greene to a 43-8 Tri-County South Conference victory over visiting Mapletown.
Wise opened the scoring with a three-yard run three minutes into the game, and added another three-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter.
The Pioneers' Collin Brady scored on a 24-yard run and finished with 92 yards rushing.
West Greene's Nathan Orndoff caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Wesley Whipkey with only 33 seconds left in the first half. Whipkey completed 6-of-9 passes for 91 yards.
Hunter Hamilton (4 yards) and Brice Anderson (8 yards) also had rushing touchdowns for the Pioneers. Kevin Thompson made a 19-yard field goal.
Cohen Stout scored the Maples' lone touchdown with 5:22 left in the game on a 12-yard run.
Landan Stevenson led the Mapletown with 87 yards rushing and 37 yards receiving.
Tri-County South Conference
Mapletown 0-0-0-8 -- 8
West Greene 10-20-13-0 -- 43
First Quarter
WG: Corey Wise 3 run (Kevin Thompson kick), 9:03
WG: Kevin Thompson 24 FG, 1:17
Second Quarter
WG: Hunter Hamilton 4 run (Kevin Thompson kick), 6:48
WG: Colin Brady 24 run (Kevin Thompson kick), 4:56
WG: Nathan Orndoff 33 pass from Wesley Whipkey (kick failed), :33
Third Quarter
WG: Corey Wise 2 run (Kevin Thompson kick), 6:43
WG: Bryce Anderson 8 run (kick failed), :16
Fourth Quarter
Map: Cohen Stout 12 run (Clay Menear pass from Max Vanata), 5:22
