Caleb Rice made a three-pointer to give West Greene the lead in the fourth quarter and connected on two clutch free throws in the Pioneers’ 34-31 victory at Jefferson-Morgan on Saturday in Section 2-A play.
West Greene (7-5, 8-12) had an 11-9 lead after the first quarter, but the Rockets (3-9, 5-17) had an 8-7 edge in the second to cut the deficit at halftime to 18-17. The Pioneers took a 27-22 advantage into the fourth after outscoring the home team, 9-5, in the third. J-M had a 9-7 edge in the fourth.
Rice and teammate Greg Staggers had nine points apiece.
The Rockets’ Tyler Kniha had a game-high 10.
