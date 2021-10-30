West Greene capped an undefeated Tri-County South Conference season Friday night with a 31-12 victory at Mapletown.
The Pioneers finish with a 7-0 conference record and overall mark of 8-2. The Maples, the fourth-place team, close with a 4-3 conference record and overall mark of 6-4.
Colin Brady sparked the West Greene offense with 153 yards rushing on 22 carries. He gave the Pioneers the lead at 8:42 of the first quarter on a 62-yard run.
West Greene's Wes Whipkey had three touchdown passes, all to Dalton Lucey, in the second half. The pair connected on a 59-yard score in the third quarter, and combined on touchdown passes of 10 and 17 yards in the fourth quarter. Whipkey completed 7-of-17 passes for 134 yards and one interception. Lucey had four receptions for 109 yards.
Landan Stevenson tied the game on a 2-yard run with 5:34 to go in the first quarter.
West Greene regained the lead on Hunter Hamilton's 5-yard run at 9:55. Mapletown tied the game at 1:28 on Max Vanata's 38-yard touchdown pass to Stevenson.
Stevenson ran for 74 yards and caught five passes for 104 yards. Vanata completed 13-of-18 passes for 189 yards.
Tri-County South Conference
West Greene 6-6-6-13 -- 31
Mapletown 6-6-0-0 -- 12
First Quarter
WG: Colin Brady 62 run (kick failed), 8:42
Map: Landan Stevenson 2 run (pass failed), 5:34
Second Quarter
WG: Hunter Hamilton 5 run (kick failed), 9:55
Map: Landan Stevenson 38 pass from Max Vanata (pass failed), 1:28
Third Quarter
WG: Dalton Lucey 59 pass from Wes Whipkey (run failed), 10:17
Fourth Quarter
WG: Dalton Lucey 10 pass from Wes Whipkey (pass failed), 11:55
WG: Dalton Lucey 17 pass from Wes Whipkey (Kevin Thompson kick), 7:01
Records: West Greene (7-0, 8-2), Mapletown (4-3, 6-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.