ROGERSVILLE -- Brian Hanson has had plenty of success in his first three years as head coach at West Greene.
The Pioneers have won two Tri-County South titles and a playoff game while going a combined 22-8, including 17-3 in conference.
Heading into the 2022 season, Hanson knew he had a top-notch running back returning in 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior Colin Brady but pondered what would be best for his team now that quarterback Wesley Whipkey had graduated.
Brady the quarterback was implemented.
"Colin's a two-year starter, an all-conference player. He's one of the best running backs in the WPIAL," Hanson said. "But he has a background with playing quarterback. We talked all offseason about maybe having to play him at quarterback."
That will be the plan moving forward.
"We like what we've seen so far," Hanson said. "We think it gives us a good chance at being productive on offense. We've got some receivers.
"Colin has got a real strong arm. He's a little raw just because he's coming off two years of playing straight tailback. We've got to get his mechanics a little tighter."
Quarterback or not, Brady will still likely be tucking the ball in and running a lot.
"We'll run him," Hanson said. "He's an athlete. We're going to build our offense around him."
When Brady does hand the ball off to someone else, West Greene had plenty of capable running backs, including a trio of juniors.
"It's nice to see some of our others guys being able to play those roles in the backfield where one night it could be Billy Whitlatch (5-6, 155), one night it could be Seth Burns (5-7, 130) or Johnny Lampe (5-9, 211)," Hanson said.
"Lampe will be our bulldozer, like Corey Wise was last year. He's a real strong kid who's had a great summer. He's athletic and tough. So are Billy and Seth. They're not the biggest guys in the world but really, really tough.
"Seth's a great wrestler. Billy, we had that Tri-County Powertown meet and he was probably the most dominant guy there pound for pound. He was one of the smallest guys there but everybody was talking about him."
Up front the Pioneers are led by 5-8, 270-pound junior Brian Andrew Jackson.
"Brian is going to be repping guard and center," Hanson said. "He played guard as a freshman, center as a sophomore. We're going to start him out at guard this year.
"Colin Whyte (5-11, 220), who's a freshman, is going to be a very good player once he gets his feet wet, a big, strong kid. Kam Tedrow (5-11, 201) will be a junior this year who played some reserve defensive line for us last year. Levi Smith (6-1, 185, sophomore) is a really hard-working kid, probably one of the toughest kids on the team. And Colton Negley (6-1, 255, sophomore) will probably round out our five on the line."
Two other players Hanson is high on are 6-1, 155-pound sophomore Parker Burns and 5-9, 180-pound junior Morgan Kiger.
"They've been working their tails off this summer," Hanson said. "Parker, you'll see him play some tight end and receiver for sure. Morgan is a three-sport athlete and he'll be in the mix at linebacker and he might even win a position on the starting offensive line. He's got to get his snaps up a little bit."
Whitlatch will be a leader on the defense.
"Billy led our team in tackles," Hanson said. "He's a ball of energy, runs to the ball. Billy and Seth really complement each other. They play safety for us. Seth ended up starting last year towards the end of the season. Johnny Lampe, another returning starter, is at linebacker. He's a high-motor guy. Brian Jackson and him will be our anchors."
The Pioneers also have a big edge in the kicking game over almost all their opponents in 5-8, 148-pound senior Kevin Thompson, who's drawn the attention of sever college scouts.
"We feel confident from 50 yards in Kevin can score points for us and when he's his normal self he puts his kickoffs out of the end zone," Hanson said. "Not only that but Kevin's going to be playing some running back, receiver, defensive back. He's one of the best athletes at our school."
Like most Class A schools, West Greene will feature a slew of two-way players.
"Quite a bit. I would say at least seven guys will go both ways," Hanson said.
Hanson sees the Tri-County South as well-balanced.
"I think the conference is going to be really tough," Hanson said. "Mapletown has been waiting for this team and I think they're going to be pretty tough. They've got a lot of kids returning, good talent. California graduated a lot but we saw them in seven-on-seven and I was impressed with their athletes. A dark horse is Monessen. They were a young football team last year. If they get clicking they're going to be a real tough team.
"People are really high on Beth-Center. They've got a good running back. Carmichaels is a lot like us with some senior leadership that graduated. But Carmichaels has a proud tradition. They've got football players."
The Pioneers, who have only three seniors on their roster, would like to reach the postseason for the third time in four years under Hanson.
"We want to compete for a playoff spot," Hanson said. "Our goal this year is to be the best version of ourselves we can be. I do think we're going to be a team that's going to be a really tough out. But we've got to take it one day at a time.
