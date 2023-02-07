Butler won its fourth district title Tuesday afternoon after topping the eight-team field in the WPIAL Team Rifle Championship at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club.
Pioneers place 6th in WPIAL team rifle final
- By the Herald-Standard
