West Greene’s football team has put the school’s COVID-19 scare behind it and will return to the field tonight in a rare Thursday game against Avella.
The Pioneers’ game last Friday’s at California was postponed when it was revealed a positive coronavirus test was confirmed at West Greene, although athletic director Bill Simms said it was non-athletic case. A make-up date for that game has yet to be set.
West Greene, the defending Tri-County South champion, is 1-0 overall and in the conference while the surprising Eagles are 2-0 heading into the game which is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Avella has won at Monessen, 20-7, in Week One and at home against Jefferson-Morgan, 26-8, last Friday. The Pioneers opened their season with a 43-8 victory over visiting Mapletown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.