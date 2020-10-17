ROGERSVILLE -- West Greene had arguably the best rushing attack in the WPIAL a year ago.
The Pioneers don't have record-breaking running back Benjamin Jackson any more, the 2020 graduate having moved on to Army's football team, so it's turned to a more balanced attack this season.
That worked out well in a 53-12 non-conference victory over visiting Brownsville at Kennedy Field on Friday night.
Wes Whipkey threw three touchdown passes to Nathan Orndoff and Corey Wise made a triumphant return from a knee injury with two long scoring runs as West Greene improved to 2-3 overall on a night when playing a game at all was up in the air just a few days ago.
The Pioneers were originally scheduled to host Monessen and celebrate senior night and homecoming Friday night, but the Greyhounds wound up forfeiting their final three games due to a dwindling roster.
Athletic director Bill Simms found out Brownsville was suddenly off also with COVID-19 issues at Southmoreland forcing the Scotties to postpone their game Friday night as well. The Falcons, under first-year coach Ramont Small, agreed to come to West Greene for a non-conference match-up.
"We were on eggshells because we heard rumors that Monessen was going to forfeit," Pioneers coach Brian Hanson said. "It's hard to prepare for a team if you don't know if you're going to have a game or not. I'm glad it worked out and we got a game in."
West Greene was able to honor seniors Wyatt Hoag, Brayden Mooney and Hayden Ross.
The Pioneers wasted little time taking control of the game against the Falcons (0-6), jumping out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter as Whipkey and Orndoff hooked up for touchdown passes of 30 yards and 20 yards, and Wise broke free for a 34-yard TD run.
West Greene extended its lead to 47-0 by halftime on a 2-yard scoring pass from Whipkey to Orndoff and touchdowns runs of 20 yards by freshman Colin Brady, 59 yards by Wise and 5 yards by freshman Seth Burns.
"I thought we played well," Hanson said. "I know Brownsville is a little shorthanded. We've been shorthanded all season, too. I've seen glimpses of us improving. It was an overall good win, especially after last week, we took a bitter loss to Bentworth (48-40)."
Orndoff, a junior, moved over from his wide receiver position last year to play quarterback for West Greene during the latter part of the season, but is back at wide receiver in 2020.
"Nathan is an overall very good athlete," Hanson said. "We knew he was going to be a weapon for us somewhere. We play him all over."
Both of Brownsville's touchdowns were scored by junior running back Eric Allen in the second half. Allen got the Falcons on the board with a 55-yard run in the third quarter and added a 31-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Johnny Lampe, brother of West Greene's famed sister trio of senior Katie Lampe and graduated twins Madison and McKenna Lampe, made it three different freshmen with touchdown runs on the night as he capped the scoring with a 3-yard run.
"I think we have the potential to have a really good running game," Hanson said. "It's not like last year where you could put 10 in a box and we're still going to run you over. We knew we were going to have to be more balanced coming into this year to have a good offense, and some guys have really stepped up. Wes Whipkey has done a nice job playing quarterback and has made some big plays for us. I think all of our skill guys can catch the ball pretty good."
Hanson still sees the rushing attack as his team's bread and butter, though, and was happy to have Wise, an all-conference player as a sophomore last year, back in the fold.
"It was nice to get Corey Wise out there again tonight," Hanson said. "We didn't have him in the Bentworth game because he got his knee banged up in the Carmichaels game. He's a good player and a difference maker. We need him. He really balances out our run game. Brady is our speed guy. Corey's got good speed, too, but he's a bruiser. He can pound up in there and get yards between the tackles."
Hanson sees an emerging star in Brady, who had been playing with an injury.
"He's had a cast on ever since the first game of the season against Mapletown," Hanson said. "Tonight was his first game without it.
"He's got that breakaway speed. He had 22 carries for over 200 yards last week against Bentworth. In that regard he reminds you of Ben. When he gets out in the open he can take it all the way. He's a freshman so he's still raw but we're excited about him.
"We think the sky's the limit for him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.