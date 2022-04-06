West Greene blew open a close game with an eight-run fourth inning and went on to defeat visiting Mapletown, 12-2 in five innings, in Section 2-A baseball action on Tuesday.
Hunter Hamilton doubled twice for the Pioneers (2-0, 2-2) who also got a triple from Dalton Lucey and a double from Morgan Kiger. Hamilton and Lucey had two RBIs apiece.
Corey Wise worked all five innings to earn the win. He struck out 11 and walked one.
The Maples (0-2, 1-2) led 2-1 going into the bottom of the third when West Greene scored twice to go up 3-2 then pushed the gap out to 11-2 after the big fourth inning. The Pioneers pushed across another run in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
AJ Vanata hit a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for Mapletown.
Losing pitcher Landan Stevenson allowed five hits and three walks with four strikeouts while pitching into the fourth inning. Clay Mener finished up on the mound from there with six hits, no walks and two strikeouts.
Southmoreland 3, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Ty Keffer fired a three-hitter and David Billheimer broke up a scoreless tie with a two-run single in a three-run sixth as the Scotties beat visiting Waynesburg in a Section 4-AAA game.
Keffer struck out nine as Southmoreland improved to 1-1 in the section and 2-2 overall.
The Raiders fall to 1-1 overall and in section play.
Yough 12, Brownsville 2 -- Carson Pasinski doubled, singled and knocked in three runs as the host Cougars earned a split of their two-game set with the Falcons in Section 4-AAA play.
Derrick Tarpley doubled and Tyler Wible had two hits for Brownsville (1-1, 2-1).
Karvyn Johnson and James Shoman both doubled and drove in two runs for Yough (1-1, 2-3). Allen Novacek was the winning pitcher.
Thomas Jefferson 10, Albert Gallatin 0 -- Tristan Robinson had two hits for the second day in a row but the Colonials (0-2, 0-2) still fell again to the Jaguars in a six-inning Section 4-AAAAA game.
Alec Warden had two RBIs and Tyler Lesko hit a two-run single for Thomas Jefferson (3-0, 5-1).
West Mifflin 7, Belle Vernon 3 -- The Titans trailed 1-0 before exploding for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and went on to knock off visiting Belle Vernon in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Eric Link’s three-run triple was the big hit in the game-turning rally and Jake Walker had a pair of doubles for West Mifflin (3-1, 4-1). Devin Matey was the winning pitcher.
Adam Sokol doubled and singled for the Leopards (1-3, 2-3) who also got doubles from Brady Hoffman and Jake Wessel. Parker Lind took the loss.
Deer Lakes 8, Mount Pleasant 1 -- Jacob Danka doubled twice as Deer Lakes topped the host Vikings (0-2, 2-2) in a Section 3-AAA game.
Ryan Cochran added a triple for Deer Lakes (2-0, 3-3).
High school softball
Ringgold 6, Uniontown 4 -- Daniella Vecchio hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning and was the winning pitcher as the Lady Rams had to work extra time in pulling out a Section 2-AAAA win over the visiting Lady Raiders.
Uniontown (0-1, 0-1) got home runs from Summer Hawk and Sequoia Dunlap. Jordan Hoover was the losing pitcher.
Emma Noff knocked in a pair of runs for Ringgold (1-1, 2-2).
The Lady Rams held a 3-2 lead when Uniontown scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to go up 4-3 but Ringgold plated a run in the seventh to send the game into extra innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.