West Greene scored 35 points in the first half Friday night to invoke the mercy rule early in a 48-0 victory at Avella in Tri-County South Conference play.
West Greene improves to 2-0 in the conference and 3-2 overall. The Eagles slide to 0-2 in the conference and 0-5 overall.
Wes Whipkey had a had in all of the Pioneers' four touchdowns in first quarter. He had a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Lucey, hit Hunter Hamilton for a 25-yard score and found Nathan Orndoff open for a 37-yard touchdown. Whipkey also scored on a 1-yard run.
Colin Brady raced 24 yards for the lone touchdown in the second quarter.
Corey Wise scored on a 21-yard run in the third quarter, and Billy Whitlatch had a 6-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Kevin Thompson was good on 6-of-7 extra points.
Tri-County South Conference
West Greene 28-7-6-7 -- 48
Avella 0-0-0-0 -- 0
First Quarter
WG: Wes Whipkey 1 run (Kevin Thompson kick)
WG: Dalton Lucey 30 pass from Wes Whipkey (Kevin Thompson kick)
WG: Hunter Hamilton 25 pass from Wes Whipkey (Kevin Thompson kick)
WG: Nathan Orndoff 37 pass from Wes Whipkey (Kevin Thompson kick)
Second Quarter
WG: Colin Brady 24 run (Kevin Thompson kick)
Third Quarter
WG: Corey Wise 21 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
WG: Billy Whitlatch 6 run (Kevin Thompson kick)
Records: West Greene (2-0, 3-2), Avella (0-2, 0-5)
