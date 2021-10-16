West Greene held a 14-0 lead after three quarters Friday night and then fended off Monessen for a 28-12 road victory for a key Tri-County South Conference win.
The Pioneers remain undefeated in conference play, improving to 5-0 in the conference and 6-2 overall. The Greyhounds slip to 2-3 in the conference and 3-5 overall.
Wes Whipkey hit Dalton Lucey for a 40-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and then found Bryce Anderson open for 7-yard scoring pass in the third quarter.
Colin Brady had two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter on runs of 29 and 16 yards.
Tri-County South Conference
West Greene 7-0-7-14 -- 28
Monessen 0-0-0-12 -- 12
First Quarter
WG: Dalton Lucey 40 pass from Wes Whipkey (Kevin Thompson kick)
Third Quarter
WG: Bryce Anderson 7 pass from Wes Whipkey (Kevin Thompson kick)
Fourth Quarter
WG: Colin Brady 29 run (Kevin Thompson kick)
Mon: 6-yard run (run failed)
WG: Colin Brady 16 run (Kevin Thompson kick)
Mon: 25-yard pass (pass failed)
Records: West Greene (5-0, 6-2), Monessen (2-3, 3-5)
