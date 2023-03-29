Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Mostly clear overnight. Low 26F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Mostly clear overnight. Low 26F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.