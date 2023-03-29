Blue Jays Pirates Baseball

Associated Press

The Pirates’ Carlos Santana is greeted at the plate by Andrew McCutchen after the two scored on Santana’s home run in the fourth inning of a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Bradenton, Fla., on March 7. The Pirates begin the regular season Thursday in Cincinnati. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

 Gerald Herbert - staff, AP

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their final game of spring training, 7-5 to the Minnesota Twins, finishing the spring with a 9-17 record.

