Pitt-Johnstown had a nine-point lead after the first half and hung on for a 103-94 victory over California University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday at Pitt-Johnstown.
The Vulcans’ Brent Pegram scored a game-high 29 points on nine field goals, including six 3-pointers, and was 5 of 5 at the foul line. Teammate Jermaine Hall Jr. added 19 points on seven field goals (five 3-pointers).
Luke House had 16 points on four 3-point field goals and was 4 of 4 at the foul line for Cal U (11-5, 15-7). Tim Smith Jr. had 13 points on five field goals (1 3-pointer) and was 2 of 2 at the line for the visitors.
