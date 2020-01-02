The Pittsburgh Panthers finished their non-conference schedule on Monday with an 87-79 win over visiting Canisius to improve their record to 10-3. Head coach Jeff Capel felt the win will provide momentum for 2020.
“Canisius was better than their record. It was a good way to close out 2019 and to close out this decade,” Capel said. “For us to be sitting at 10-3 heading into the meat of conference play, I appreciate and am grateful for that. I’m looking forward to ACC play.”
Pitt jumps into full-time conference play on Saturday by hosting Wake Forest at noon at the Petersen Events Center. In the past, Pitt usually did not start conference play until after the new year, but the ACC increased the number of conference games this season from 18 to 20 in conjunction with the launch of the ACC Network. As a result, the Panthers have already played two conference games this season.
“I don’t know much about the ACC right now,” Capel said. “I know there’s a couple teams, Duke and Louisville, are really, really good and some teams are struggling a little bit.”
Pitt lost 64-46 on Dec. 6 at Louisville, the No. 1 team in the country at the time. However, they opened the season with a 63-61 win against a ranked Florida State team on Nov. 6. Capel considered that one of the bright spots of the season so far, along with winning the Fort Myers Tip-Off Thanksgiving Tournament by beating Kansas State and Northwestern.
“Beating Florida State was a huge highlight,” Capel said. “Winning the tournament in Fort Myers was a big highlight, too. Anytime you win a tournament championship, it’s big.”
They also beat another Power-Five conference team by winning an ACC-Big Ten challenge game against visiting Rutgers on Dec. 3. Their other two losses were against visiting West Virginia, 68-53, on Nov. 15, and a disappointing 75-70 loss against Nicholls State on Nov. 9, but Capel feels the team has improved in several areas since then.
“The turnovers have been down. Our execution has been a little bit better, we’ve shared the ball a little better, we’ve been able to create offense with our defense,” Capel said. “Those are the main areas (of improvement).”
Last year at this time, the Panthers were also 10-3, but Capel feels this year’s team is in a better place due to more experienced players and more overall depth. Sophomore guards Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens, and Au’diese Toney were all forced to start last year as freshmen. Also, junior center Terrell Brown returns.
“I don’t have a rear view mirror. I don’t look at last year. Our team has evolved. When you look at (McGowens, Toney and Johnson) since they were freshmen, we’ve seen a lot of growth. The core of our team will not be heading into full-time ACC play for the first time,” Capel said. “They now have a better idea on how to train, practice, and prepare. They’re better physically and mentally. We’re going to lean heavily on (McGowens, Toney, Johnson and Brown).”
Johnson is now in his second year as the starting point guard. He feels he has grown since last year and the team has potential this season if they play unselfishly.
“I think I’ve matured. I just try to be myself and play the same,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to win. We know that. We’re a good team when we play together.”
The team’s depth and talent level has been bolstered this season by the arrival of freshmen forwards Justin Champagnie, Gerald Drumgoole, Jr., and Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, as well as graduate transfer forward Eric Hamilton and junior college transfer shooting guard Ryan Murphy, who is averaging over 10 points-per-game.
“When you look at our new guys, one of the things we’ve done over last year is we have more quality depth. We have a little bit more size, we can play two bigs if we need to,” Capel said. “We have more bodies we can throw around. Our talent is a little better overall than last year. We’re a better, more experienced team this year.”
Champagnie is also averaging over 10 ppg and has scored in double figures eight times.
“My confidence shoots up when I’m hitting my shots. Every day that I can get better, it improves my confidence,” Champagnie said. “I don’t really look at myself as a freshman. I look at myself as a player.”
Drumgoole and Coulibaly were nursing injuries earlier this season, but are working their way into the lineup. Hamilton and Coulibaly provide much-needed help under the basket.
“We’re still really young but I like our competitive spirit and willingness to listen and learn. We have an idea on what we’re trying to do, how we’re trying to attack. Now we have to put it all together,” Capel said. “We know there’s going to be bumps in the road. We spend a lot of time on our defense and our offense. At times that doesn’t show, but we’ll continue to work on our game and get better.”
One of the mantras Capel is using this season is the saying “Uncommon Courage” to motivate the team and expand on his values.
“We have to be the hungry team, the team with a chip on our shoulder. We have to hang our hat on defense. We’re not a pretty offensive team. We have to do all the dirty things like rebounding and getting to loose balls if we want to win in the ACC,” Capel said. “In order to be really good, you have to be uncommon. If (success) was common, everyone would be really good. We have to have the courage to be uncommon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.