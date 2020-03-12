The Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic that was scheduled for this Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Fitzgerald Field House has been cancelled this weekend due to the national effects of the coronavirus.
A statement was released Thursday morning from Classic Co-Directors Kraig Nellis and Philip Mary, who thanked the wrestlers, coaches and parents for their patience and understanding.
Nellis and Mary stated that they will do everything in their power to see that the Classic is rescheduled, and asked that fans who purchased tickets give the committee some time while they decide what action will be taken in holding the event, which has been labeled the “Rose Bowl of Wrestling.”
The event had local interest, as Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels and Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence were scheduled to compete for the WPIAL All-Stars against the Maryland All-Stars in the first match at 4 p.m.
Lawrence, who is a two-time state champion, one-time runner-up and a third-place finisher, was scheduled to meet Huntington’s Josh Stokes, who has a career record of 184-31 with one state title.
Lawrence, who will wrestle at Lehigh University, finished his high school career with a record of 120-12. He placed third as a freshman before winning back-to-back titles as a sophomore and junior. Lawrence’s final high school bout was a controversial 11-8 setback to Notre Dame – Green Pond’s Andrew Cerniglia (121-17, 2 state titles) in the PIAA Class AA Final at 160 pounds. Cerniglia will compete for Team Pennsylvania against the United States All-Stars.
Michaels, who is a Campbell University recruit, completed his high school career at 123-11 was the state runner-up at 120 as a senior, and placed third at 113 as a junior. He qualified for states as a sophomore at 106. Michaels was set to wrestle Atholton’s David Panda (124-23).
Michaels dropped a 7-4 decision in the PIAA Class AA Final to Troy’s Sheldon Seymour, who is on the Pennsylvania All-Stars squad.
Waynesburg Central didn’t have any grapplers eligible for this year’s Classic, but head coach Joe Throckmorton led his team to a WPIAL Championship and state runner-up finish. Throckmorton, who coached Wyatt Henson to a state title at 138 in Class AAA, was chosen to coach the team of WPIAL All-Stars with Burrell’s Josh Shields. The Raiders’ Rocco Welsh (2nd at 126), Mac Church (3rd at 106), Cole Homet (5th at 132) and Luca Augustine (6th at 160) all placed at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Only senior wrestlers compete at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, and the matches do not count towards official high school records.
