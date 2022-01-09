Mount Pleasant's Dayton Pitzer and Belle Vernon's Logan Hoffman swept through their respective brackets on Friday and Saturday to win WCCA Wrestling Tournament titles at Kiski Area.
Both wrestlers were seeded No. 1.
Pitzer needed only a combined 2:14 to win the 215-pound crown. The senior received a bye in the first round, and followed with back-to-back falls, both taking only 27 seconds to complete.
Pitzer pinned Latrobe's Corey Boerio in 1:20 for the title.
Hoffman received a bye into the round of 16. He won 5-0 and 3-0 decisions to advance to the semifinals, and won by fall in 1:45 in the semifinals.
Hoffman won a 7-0 decision in the title bout against Latrobe's Sam Snyder.
The Vikings' Joseph Longhi (106), Greg Shaulis (132), and Jamison Poklembo (138) all won their third-place bouts.
Southmoreland's Bryson Robinson won by fall in 2:17 for third place at 172 pounds, while teammate Mason Nedierhiser was pinned in his third-place bout at 285 pounds.
The Scotties' Tristan Ice finished fifth at 152 pounds with a 4-2 sudden victory. Teammate Andrew Johnson fell in the 138-pound 5th-place bout. Anthony Govern gave away a medical forfeit at 215 pounds.
Mount Pleasant's Conor Johnson finished fifth at 160 pounds, and Sean Cain (120) and Duncan Blose (126) placed sixth.
Belle Vernon's Perry Riggle won his 5th-place consolation bout by forfeit. Luke Bryer lost the consolation bout at 189 pounds.
Latrobe handily won the team title with 252 points. Hempfield was second with 188 and Kiski Area placed third with 159½ points.
Mount Pleasant was sixth in the team standings with 141 points. Southmoreland placed 10th with 82 points. Belle Vernon was 12th with 64 points and Yough placed last with four points.
