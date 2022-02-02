ROSTRAVER TWP. -- Belle Vernon was ready from the start this time.
The Leopards, who faced an early 10-point deficit before surging to victory in their first meeting with Uniontown this season, controlled the rematch from the opening tip in defeating the visiting Red Raiders, 72-55, on Tuesday night.
Daniel Gordon scored a game-high 23 points with three 3-pointers, five assists and four steals, and Quinton Martin turned in a solid double-double with 20 points and 17 rebounds for Belle Vernon (10-0, 16-2). Devin Whitlock added nine points, 12 assists and four steals.
The Leopards jumped out to a 22-10 advantage in the opening quarter and led 41-25 at halftime and 59-37 after three.
"We talked about that, that we wanted to start fast and not have to fight from behind," Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino said. "Last time we went up there and started sluggish and they took advantage. They’re a team you can’t take lightly at any point."
The win clinches at least a share of the Section 3-AAAA title, which is something the Leopards (10-0, 16-2) did not accomplish last year through no fault of their own.
"Even though we were the No. 1 seed last year, the WPIAL didn’t give us a section championship because they said we didn’t play enough section games," Salvino pointed out.
Belle Vernon finished 9-0 in the section a season ago but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, didn't get a chance to play its rematches against Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland and South Park, three teams it beat by a combined 88 points in the first meetings. The Leopards had defeated second-place Elizabeth Forward (8-2) twice but the Warriors were still, mathematically at least, alive for the section crown when the regular season ended.
"And it was the other teams instead of us that had to cancel games," Salvino said. "So I told them we should be playing with a little chip on our shoulder because of that reason. We want that section championship, especially because we’ve got a lot of seniors."
Belle Vernon, which fell in the WPIAL semifinals last year, will have two chances to claim sole possession of first place with section games remaining at South Park next Tuesday and at home against Elizabeth Forward on Feb. 11.
Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky could sense the Leopards' determination.
"Belle Vernon played like they wanted to clinch the section and be one of the top seeds," Kezmarsky said. "We’ve been in that situation and the kids are aware of it. Sometimes that's the toughest game to win.
"We played hard and we tried to battle but they took it to a different notch tonight."
Notorious Grooms scored 14 points to lead the Red Raiders (7-2, 10-7) who fell into a second-place tie with EF. Bakari Wallace followed with 12 points, Calvin Winfrey III added 11 points and Tevian Richardson chipped in with seven points off the bench.
"Tevian’s been doing an outstanding job for us," Kezmarsky said. "He was playing 100 miles an hour and I thought he really did a good job of handling the ball tonight, too. That was a big game for him, and, hopefully, we can springboard that into the last couple games. He played really well.
"Overall, we didn’t shoot as well as we had the last couple games. We missed a lot of layups in transition but you give Belle Vernon some credit for that. Martin and them make you alter your shots. They're a complete team. Everyone talks about Martin and Whitlock but they don’t talk about Gordon and some of their other guys who play their roles really well. Those seniors have been playing for a long time."
Uniontown has played a highly ranked team in three of its last four games (Class 5A No. 1 Laurel Highlands, Class 4A Montour and Belle Vernon).
"These are great games for us to get experience as we head into the playoffs," said Kezmarsky as the Red Raiders have already clinched a spot in the postseason for a WPIAL-record 71st time.
"Our goal right now is try to finish in second behind Belle Vernon. We have three section games left and one is at EF and that’s going to be really tough because they want to finish in second place, too."
The Leopards bounced back from a 68-64 loss to Class A power Bishop Canevin on Sunday in the PBC Classic at Montour.
"I was disappointed in we didn’t handle the ball very well," Salvino said of the loss to the Crusaders. "We had a nine-point lead with about a minute or so to go before halftime and we turned the ball over three times and they scored off all three of those. Then we had a couple other turnovers we shouldn’t have had in the fourth quarter. That cost us the game.
"Every opportunity you have with the basketball you have to get an attempt to score."
Salvino wasn't completely satisfied with his team's ball handling against the Red Raiders despite the win.
"Again, turnovers. We only had one turnover in the first quarter but we had seven in the second," Salvino said. "We’re rebounding fine and we’re doing a lot of other things good but we’ve got to start taking care of the ball."
Salvino sees a bright future for Red Raiders, who Belle Vernon defeated 77-56 at Uniontown on Jan. 7.
"They’re a nice team and they’re a team coming up because they are young and they’re very athletic," Salvino said.
Kezmarky admitted he wouldn't mind seeing a third game between the two this season.
"Hopefully, we get to play them one more time," Kezmarsky said, "because that means we’re doing pretty well in the playoffs."
