Region 6 tournament begins play

Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Charleroi’s Lorenzo Glasser fires a pitch during a Fayette County American Legion Baseball League game at Connellsville on June 14. The Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament begins play on Saturday and the double-elimination tournament is scheduled to continue through July 19.

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Uniontown and Hutchinson Field will once again host the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament with the double-elimination play beginning play Saturday at the facility in Hopwood.

