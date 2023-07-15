Uniontown and Hutchinson Field will once again host the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament with the double-elimination play beginning play Saturday at the facility in Hopwood.
Hutchinson will be a busy place over the weekend with a softball tournament also underway.
Entry for fans will be free all throughout the tournament and the concession stand is expected to be in operation, as well.
The top four teams from Beaver will square off against the corresponding squads from the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League.
Uniontown, as the host team, gained automatic entry into the regional and will open play against Hopewell Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
Charleroi, the regular season champion with a 12-3 record, will take the field first when Luke Mollis’ squad plays Baden at 10:05 a.m.
Pitching is a key in a five-day, double-elimination tournament and Mollis likes the way his veteran team sets up for the condensed play.
“This is the deepest our pitching has ever been,” said Mollis. “This is the third year we’ve made the playoffs (since Charleroi returned a team to the league).
“They made the decision to play for the Legion team.”
Mollis said his three losses were by a combined four runs. The veteran coach expects tight, pitching-dominated games, but wouldn’t mind his offense to put up some runs.
“Hopefully, the bats come alive,” said Mollis, adding, “Overall, we won by good pitching and defense. The better competition you’ll give up more runs, but there will be a lot of 1-0, 2-1 games.”
Connellsville, the second place team in the FCALBL, opens play Saturday at 1:05 p.m. against New Brighton. Belle Vernon faces Blackhawk at 4:05 p.m.
The Charleroi-Baden and Belle Vernon-Blackhawk winners play Sunday at 4:05 p.m., with the Connellsville-New Brighton and Uniontown-Hopewell winners to follow at 7:05.
The Charleroi-Baden and Belle Vernon-Blackhawk losers play the first elimination game of the tournament Sunday at 10:05 a.m. The Connellsville-New Brighton and Uniontown-Hopewell losers follow at 1:05 p.m.
Play continues Monday with the loser’s bracket games at 1:05 and 4:05 p.m., and the lone winner’s bracket game capping the third day at 7:05 p.m.
The fourth day of play on Tuesday has games at 4:05 and 7:05 p.m.
The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday with the championship game at 4:05 p.m. Should a deciding game be necessary (with both teams having a loss), it will be played at 6:30 p.m.
The tournament champion advances to the state tournament on July 24-28 at Latrobe. The top two teams from the state tournament advance to the nationals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.