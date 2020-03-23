Little did Rachel Rohanna realize when she walked off the Country Club of Winter Haven (Fla.) on March 8 it might be the last time for awhile due to the precautions taken country-wide to deal with the COVID-19 virus.
The first event of the Symetra Tour season, Florida’s Natural Charity Classic, will be its last, for the moment, until the IOA Invitational in Milton, Ga., starting on May 7. The tour was to make a swing into California in April with the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa on March 27-29 and the Windsor Golf Classic on April 2-4.
“I’ve done well in both of them,” said Rohanna.
The LPGA Tour has postponed events until the Pelican Women’s Championship presented by DEX Imaging on May 14 in Belleair, Fla.
“The Commissioner (Michael Whan) made the decision. If he’s wrong (and events continued to be played) and someone gets sick, that’s something he has to live with,” said Rohanna. “If someone gets sick, how can we live with ourselves?”
Whan issued a statement on the LPGA website on March 12.
“This is a difficult situation and as we navigate these uncertain times, we appreciate the support of all those involved with the LPGA. I am fully committed to rescheduling these important events on our 2020 schedule, especially our first major, the ANA Inspiration,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan. “Our thoughts are with all of those around the world affected by this virus. And on a personal level, it pains me to see the impact of this health crisis on our athletes, our sponsors and our fans. That said, I know keeping our LPGA family safe, and all those who follow us safe, has to be my top priority.
“We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation with our global health partners and are planning for different scenarios for future LPGA events should they be necessary.”
Rohanna said a meeting was held with the players during the lone tournament played this year.
“We had a meeting about coronavirus at the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic. There were 144 of us under a tent, girls from 20 countries, and they were speaking how dangerous COVID-19 was. They said to use hand sanitizer, be careful,” explained Rohanna. “We were totally oblivious about that.
“I didn’t think much about it. I was more nervous about the flu.”
Golf is an international game, as evidenced by the women playing on the Symetra Tour.
“I was wondering about the international girls. I guess they’ll settle here, most, but not all. I can’t see when this clears up they’ll let travel across borders,” said Rohanna. “We haven’t heard anything from the LPGA. We’re getting antsy.”
Rohanna has her ideas of what she’d like to happen should the tour resume play.
“I’m thinking an unofficial year, of sorts. Our sponsors, with this economy, will they be OK?,” said Rohanna.
Golfers can make a decent living on the Symetra Tour, with the hopes of securing a berth into the LPGA Tour. However, many golfers live tournament to tournament with the hope of one day making it big.
“I think a lot of people realize we’re not getting paid. The Symetra Tour has come such a long way. You can make a decent living at it,” said Rohanna.
A portion of that living can come from activities outside of actually playing in a tournament.
“I play a lot of pro-ams. What if they start cancelling those pro-ams? I make a lot of money from those,” said Rohanna. “Sponsorships help with expenses. It’s very difficult with no sponsorship.
“It’s going to be tough for everyone.”
The USGA has also canceled events. The U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, first of the two 2020 championships, on April 25-29 in Naples, Fla., and the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, to be played on May 23-27 in Philadelphia have both been wiped out.
The USGA canceled the first stage of qualifying for the 2020 U.S. Open and qualifying for the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open as they were to be done, as the national association looks to adapt qualifying to the ever-changing circumstances created by the coronavirus. However, the plan is to go forward with the U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club and the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club as scheduled.
Rohanna played in the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open at the Country Club of Charleston (S.C.), missing the cut with an 11-over 153.
“I hope it’s the same as last year and they say come on back,” Rohanna said with a laugh.
Rohanna made the cut in the opening event of the season, tying for 30th place with a three-round total of 6-over 222. She won $1,093 for her efforts.
Janie Jackson won the event at 10-under 206. Only seven golfers finished par or better.
“T-30 doesn’t sound that great, but I left with a good vibe,” said Rohanna. “I was pleased with where my game was.”
The last competitive round of golf Rohanna played before the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic was back in November in the Q Series, but she put in a lot of work on her game over the winter months, taking advantage of the unusually mild winter.
“I was hooking balls a lot. The ball kept going left, left, left. My grip was pretty strong,” explained Rohanna. “I had a swing change. I hit a lot of balls in the front yard.
“I hit so many balls. I never have done that before. I was just feeling good about it.
“I was outside. It was really nice. I went to the Carmichaels Golf Club range and the 84 Golf Center. But, I didn’t have the chance to go to Nemacolin.”
Rohanna was even able to get some work on the homemade “green” she put together at her house.
“I have a little putting green I made when I was pregnant. It’s around six feet. I get to Florida and I’m making six-footers. Wow,” said Rohanna.
Though practice makes perfect, Rohanna still needs competition to hone her game.
“For me, like any sport, it’s tough to replicate competition,” said Rohanna. “This time of the year it’s so wet. It’s tough to replicate the courses where we play.”
If there is a bonus from the hiatus from the tour, Rohanna is home with her daughter, Gemelia, and husband, Ethan Virgili. Her husband is a butcher and operates Virgili Custom Meats. Plus, the two raise cattle (ERV Cattle).
“I’ve had a lot of quality time with Gemelia since Nov. 3,” Rohanna said with a chuckle.
