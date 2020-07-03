Local baseball leagues will continue on while taking precautions after Gov. Wolf signed an order expanding rules on the wearing of masks and social distancing Wednesday.
Fayette County Baseball League president Ryan Encapera already had what he feels are effective guidelines in place.
“We put together a pretty good plan within the league with all the managers,” said Encapera, who also manages Mitch’s Bail Bonds. “Our plan is pretty much in line with what the state asks. So far things have been pretty good at all of our games. All the fans have been spread out pretty well. They’re staying out of the bleachers and using their own chairs for the most part.
“We feel our plan is working pretty well so far. We haven’t had any issues or complaints or concerns. Unless something else comes out saying we’re going to stop sports, we’re just going to be pretty much business as usual. We’ll continue to play.”
The five-team FCBL — which consists of defending champion Carmichaels, Mill Run, the Fayette Raiders and new entry Masontown along with Encapera’s club — began play on June 28.
The HARC Teener League, which plays all its games at Hutchinson Field, will keep playing baseball as well.
“I don’t think a lot will change from what we were already doing in being cautious,” said Buddy Marra, who manages the Mustangs team, which consists of Laurel Highlands players. “I just think when we went green some people became a little lax when in close quarters they still should’ve been social distancing and wearing masks. People overall may have let their guards down a little bit.
“We have just taken this as a reminder to be careful. We haven’t shaken hands after games or before the games with the umpires meeting. The kids might do an elbow or two.”
Marra feels the return of baseball has been good for the community.
“The league is great. It’s just nice to see the place alive and people strolling down that covered bridge to come watch the games,” Marra said. “And it’s not just relatives, it’s also people just happy to watch some baseball.
“It’s a great atmosphere.”
The Mustangs, with its stellar lineup of Laurel Highlands players, has steamrolled the competition so far. Marra’s squad is 3-0 and hasn’t given up a run in wins over the Raiders (Uniontown), Trojans (California) and Falcons (Connellsville).
“We have that great Laurel Highlands team, basically, and we’re solid,” said Marra, who had a positive sign right off the bat when his son Santino Marra blasted a lead-off home run in his team’s opener. “We’re hitting well, our pitching has been dominant, they’re turning double plays. It’s been fun to watch them.
“It’s just an exceptional group of players, and seeing them together again just gives you a good feeling.”
Marra is also reaching out to play some non-league games, possibly against Mt. Lebanon and Seneca Valley.
“We just want to get as much baseball in as we can with this group for their last go-around together,” Marra said.
The Western Pennsylvania Baseball League also will continue its schedule, according to Leopard Nation manager Tony Watson.
“A bunch of the coaches met yesterday (Wednesday) via a group text and we’re looking at what else to do besides what we’re already doing in hand sanitizing and no spitting and things of that nature,” Watson said. “We’re probably going to start implementing the use of masks when guys are in the dugout. Those running the league are recommending that, and also that players continue to social distance when they can.
“It’s up to the coaches to determine how to enforce those rules because the layout around each field is different so we have to make the right cautionary moves. In the event the state goes from green back to yellow, well, then we’ll be done at that point, but unless that happens, the games are expected to go on”
Watson is glad to be back on the field although his team is off to a 1-5 start.
“We never seem to have our full complement of players,” Watson said. “Some are playing travel ball and going on vacation. So, for the most part, we’ve been sending a younger group of guys out there to try to get them ready for next spring.”
Watson’s team was missing four starters when it fell to Frazier, 9-3, Wednesday, but blasted the Mon-City Rams, 10-0, for its lone win Monday behind Andrew Kostelnik’s five-hitter.
“Andrew was very efficient, I think he only threw about 53 pitches in the five innings,” Watson said. “We had 12 hits and Garrett Greco had three of them.
“That’s what we’re capable of when we have our full lineup.”
