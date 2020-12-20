Back in the day area high school basketball fans would circle a certain date on the calendar. That date was the annual meeting between Laurel Highlands and perennial Pittsburgh City League power Schenley.
In the second year of the merger of North Union and South Union which formed Laurel Highlands High School the Mustangs were coming off a 23-1 campaign that ended with a bitter 82-75 triple overtime loss to Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL semifinals. The Mustangs were primed for a state title run in 1967-68 and coach Harold “Horse” Taylor wanted to test their mettle. So he scheduled a game with the Schenley Spartans.
Taylor’s son Barry, who later was a standout for the Mustangs, remembers his dad’s logic for scheduling the game.
“Playing against the best,” Taylor stated. “Schenley was the best back then as far as a measuring stick. The only teams in my opinion that were even close to Laurel Highlands in those days were Uniontown and Schenley.
“We played Schenley, we played Braddock at Braddock, we played Sharon who was very good back then,” Taylor said. “We played Donora, you can go down the list. We didn’t play any cupcakes outside the section.”
The first game between LH and Schenley occurred on Dec. 1, 1967 in front of a jam-packed house at the old North Laurel gym. The Mustangs prevailed 82-72. Montell Brundage paced Schenley with a game-high 30 points and Bob Evans had 22. Junior Jim Hobgood led LH with 29 markers and Wil Robinson had 24, including 17 in a decisive 33-point third quarter for the Mustangs.
“That was always our first game,” former Schenley star Clarence Hopson recalled. “I was a sophomore and I remember in the first game Brundage and Robinson had played against each other in junior high school. Brundage at Herron Hill and Robinson at Latimer on the Northside. Robert Evans was a three-year starter and was nicknamed “Biggie Rat” and he went to Columbia.”
“It was a good rivalry and I remember playing those guys,” Robinson said. “They had a really good team and we were good, so it was a good game.
“I absolutely got fired up for that game,” Robinson added. “I knew all those guys that I had played with in the summer. I was close with a lot of those guys.”
The seeds were planted for what would flourish into an outstanding series.
“Coach Taylor always wanted to play the best competition possible,” Hobgood said. “He knew his team was pretty good, so in that situation you want to be tested and those games were pre-section and you use those games as a measuring stick to see where your program is and where you might need to improve as the season progressed.
“They had a record of success,” Hobgood added. “The big game for us was Uniontown, but Schenley had great players. Good players get up and get motivated against strong competition and the fans loved it.”
The second game of the series was on Dec. 3, 1968 and LH and Schenley put on a show. The Spartans downed the Mustangs in a shootout 105-90. Evans scored 36 for Schenley and Hopson added 21. Hobgood had game-scoring honors as he scorched the Spartans for 42 points.
“I remember him very well,” Hopson said of Hobgood. “Even the year before with Robinson, he was an outstanding player at Virginia. He was a great shooter.”
“I remember my senior year,” Hobgood said. “Maybe I preferred playing against the best. Not that you don’t get ready and fired up to play every game, when you see a really good team, really good players and tradition and they liked to play up-tempo basketball and so did our team. It was a fun game to play!”
Another titanic match-up between LH and Schenley happened on Dec. 1, 1970. Both teams were rated as two of the best teams in the state.
“I still see Clarence Hopson in Pittsburgh all the time and I see Ricky Coleman and they all say it was a game they looked forward to, because they loved coming to our gym and they knew it would be sold out,” Taylor said. “But they hated playing us first game of the year. My dad loved playing against Schenley. He loved playing them and pressing them and seeing where we were.”
The game in December 1970 turned into one of the greatest 3-on-2 basketball games ever played. Schenley notched a hard fought 82-77 victory. Barry Taylor had a great game with 32 points and 10 rebounds. Gus Gerard had 27 for LH. Schenley got 27 points from Ricky Coleman, 22 from Maurice Lucas and 20 from Jeep Kelly.
“Kelly, Coleman, and Lucas, amazing talent,” Gerard said. “Everybody looked forward to that game. Schenley looked forward to the game. Coleman joked about getting rid of Robinson and Hobgood and then here comes Gerard. That was a tough opening game for them.
“I remember the game well because the crowd was absolutely berserk. Taylor was hitting from everywhere and he kept us in the game. It was nothing but net from 20 to 25 feet constantly. Barry played very well.”
The series continued and Greg Beckwith who played at Laurel Highlands from 1980 to 1982 has great memories. He tallied 34 points in three games against Schenley.
“Those Schenley teams back in the 70s, late 70s and early 80s were always athletic and talented,” Beckwith recalled. “Coach Taylor wanted us to see where we were. It was a test for where we were from a program standpoint, from a team standpoint early on in the season, to give us a litmus test as to how we were progressing.”
Beckwith recalled Schenley coming off a 27-2 season the year before coming into LH on Nov. 20, 1979 and scrambling for a 67-66 win as Mike Tupta tossed in 38 points for the Mustangs.
“What I remember is that both teams were pretty talented and both teams were really experienced,” Beckwith said. “Tupta was the leader for our seniors that year, I was a sophomore and Tupta was on fire in that game. We tried to find him as much as possible.”
Mark John took over as Laurel Highlands head basketball coach in 1983. He kept the LH-Schenley rivalry going.
“I think Coach Taylor set the bar high,” John said. “Playing Schenley was a barometer because you knew that perennially they were going to be tough and they were going to have great athletes and the series began and year in and year out it was always fun.”
Another memorable performance was Reuben Davis firing in 41 points for LH in a 80-69 win over Schenley on Nov. 25, 1983.
The final game in the LH-Schenley series occurred on Dec. 8, 1990. LH won 74-49.
“The series was a friendly, but hotly contested rivalry,” John said. “Every game with Schenley was memorable.”
Fred Skrocki, who coached Schenley for 24 seasons, touched on why the series ended.
“Coach John was first class all the way,” Skrocki remembered. “They always game us money so the kids could go eat. We always enjoyed playing Laurel Highlands, there was team bonding and the trip was always nice, but we had to eventually cut back on playing so many road games.”
Sadly Schenley is not around anymore. The school closed in 2011 and left a legacy of basketball success with 19 City League championships and five PIAA titles.
Laurel Highlands and Schenley played every year except one from 1967 to 1990. The final series record was 13 wins for Schenley and nine for Laurel Highlands.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
