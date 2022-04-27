CONNELLSVILLE — Whichever boys team won the closing 1,600 relay Tuesday afternoon would amass the points necessary for a close victory and clinch second place in Section 2-AAA.
Connellsville was the team that won the five first-place points for a close 78-72 victory over visiting Belle Vernon.
Belle Vernon earned a split with a 137-10 win over Albert Gallatin.
Connellsville finishes second behind undefeated Elizabeth Forward with a 6-1 record. Belle Vernon closes at 5-2.
Drake Bryner had a strong opening leg for the Falcons in the final relay. Seth Durst kept the advantage and handed the baton to Zach Bigam, who maintained the lead.
The Leopards’ Hunter Meade closed on the Falcons’ Joe Layman with about 200 meters to go, but Layman glanced over his shoulder at the advancing Meade and then found enough energy to hold the lead through the finish line.
Connellsville’s Austin Molinaro won two individual events (1,600, 3,200) and ran a strong leg on the victorious 3,200 relay.
“It was a key 15 points we needed,” said Molinaro. “I wanted to beat all the green uniforms I could.”
With Belle Vernon’s Luke Henderson out with an injury, Molinaro was judicious in his pace with the county meet on Saturday.
“I didn’t want to run too hard with county coming,” said Molinaro. “I’ll probably run the 1,600. I will probably be fast. I’m shooting for a sub-4:30. That’s my goal.”
Teammate Bryson Edwards had already secured a third place in the high jump when he injured his ankle in the long jump, ending his day. He finished third in the long jump, as well.
Edwards had planned to do the triple jump and 300 intermediate hurdles, and likely would’ve secured a few more key points. Although he was more concerned about the individual points he lost.
“I was going for Field MVP (for the Falcons). I have the most points,” said Edwards.
The Falcons had first-place finishes from the 3,200 relay (9:04), Bryner (400, 53.4), Layman (300 intermediate hurdles, 43.6), Ethan Kish (200, 24.6), Kasey Stanton (high jump, 5-10), Christian Firestone (pole vault, 9-0), and Nathan Reese (shot put, 43-10; discus, 120-7).
The Leopards’ Tyler Mocello won the triple jump (38-5) and long jump (18-7½). Nick Dimple (110 high hurdles, 17.39), Dylan Timko (100, 11.03), and Travis Teegarden (800, 2:11) had first-place finishes on the track.
Joe Klanchar had the lone throwing first-place finish after winning the javelin with a throw of 150-1. He also finished third in the shot put against Connellsville.
“I wanted to throw 160 (feet) today,” said Klanchar.
The earlier rain and the breezy conditions weren’t ideal.
“They do play a big role in throwing, but I’m used to it by now,” said Klanchar.
Klancher is looking forward to throwing with the best in Fayette County on Saturday.
“I think it’s going to be a challenge. I’m trying to place first,” said Klanchar.
